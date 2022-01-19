QIC adds new investment role

A newly created role has been added to QIC's investment function, appointing someone from another division.

The new position is senior portfolio manager, State Investments and is now carried out by Andrew Whittaker. Whittaker was previously senior portfolio manager in the Liquid Market Group.

Reporting to State Investments' chief investment officer Allison Hill and managing director Jonathan McLachlan, Whittaker is responsible for working on multi asset class portfolios with a range of QIC's Queensland government clients.

He has close to 15 years' experience in portfolio management and investment strategy and has previously been directly responsible for one of Australia's largest managed insurance portfolios, QIC said.

Whittaker commenced in the new role this month.