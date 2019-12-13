NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Practice profitability at risk: MLC Life
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   11:29AM

Risk advisers will need to reduce their expenses by up to 25% to remain profitable as further Life Insurance Framework changes come into effect on January 1.

New research commissioned by MLC Life shows commission-only financial advisers - particularly those with complex clients - need to examine their cost base to ensure future sustainability as maximum upfront commissions reduce to 60% next year. Alternatively, they need to change their fee structures.

As the complexity of a client's insurance needs increase, there is an increase in the cost of providing advice. For a simple policy with annual premiums of $1500, the upfront commission is already less than the cost to deliver advice. This issue is only exacerbated as the policy becomes more complex.

"If this cost gap is not addressed, risk advisers may need to commence charging their clients a fee in addition to commissions received from product issuers to remain sustainable - a practice that would impact accessibility of advice for all Australians," MLC Life said.

Surveying 180 advisers, MLC Life found more than 40% have not made any changes to their business models in response to the changing advice environment. This is despite 67% reporting a reduction in profit since the commencement of LIF.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

At the same time, 33% of respondents said they are not ready for commissions to be reduced further while 19% are unsure as to their readiness.

Finally, the survey also found only 7% of advisers are charging clients for claims support despite the time and work involved. It takes an average of seven hours at $400 an hour, equating to $2800 - more than the ongoing renewal commission received.

In fact, most costs are not covered by renewal commissions, MLC Life found.

"Assuming a 20% renewal commission rate (the LIF standard), it would require an annual premium of $2,125 to earn $425, which only covers at most one hour of a client review or change time," the research states.

"Grandfathered commissions from pre-2018 policies are much lower than 20% and lie mainly in a range of 5% to 10%, so would fall short in covering a short review, let alone a full review that then goes on to policy alteration."

The research also shows just 14% of advisers charge a fee for review consultation.

"It seems likely they receive a renewal commission as well. In their case, it would seem that the combination of fee and renewal commission goes some way to cover cost. The majority of advisers who just rely solely on renewal commission most likely do not cover cost," the research reads.

"More precise analysis of operating costs would be of considerable assistance to many advisers, as they would then be able to know the amount of additional fees to charge."

The Cost and Efficiency of Delivering Advice white paper enables advisers to benchmark their practice against those of their peers, providing breakdowns of average costs and time spent on particular tasks.

Read more: MLC LifeLife Insurance Framework
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Life risk insurance not profitable: KPMG
MLC Life strengthens group insurance team
Super fund hires strategy lead from MLC Life
MetLife expands retail distribution team
Adviser association rebrands, grows membership
NEOS grows sales teams
Risk commission changes imperil advice practices
ClearView defends risk advice commissions
TAL goes back-to-back at AFA awards
Up close and personal: Women in financial services
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CQNNvaFO