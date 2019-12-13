Practice profitability at risk: MLC Life

Risk advisers will need to reduce their expenses by up to 25% to remain profitable as further Life Insurance Framework changes come into effect on January 1.

New research commissioned by MLC Life shows commission-only financial advisers - particularly those with complex clients - need to examine their cost base to ensure future sustainability as maximum upfront commissions reduce to 60% next year. Alternatively, they need to change their fee structures.

As the complexity of a client's insurance needs increase, there is an increase in the cost of providing advice. For a simple policy with annual premiums of $1500, the upfront commission is already less than the cost to deliver advice. This issue is only exacerbated as the policy becomes more complex.

"If this cost gap is not addressed, risk advisers may need to commence charging their clients a fee in addition to commissions received from product issuers to remain sustainable - a practice that would impact accessibility of advice for all Australians," MLC Life said.

Surveying 180 advisers, MLC Life found more than 40% have not made any changes to their business models in response to the changing advice environment. This is despite 67% reporting a reduction in profit since the commencement of LIF.

At the same time, 33% of respondents said they are not ready for commissions to be reduced further while 19% are unsure as to their readiness.

Finally, the survey also found only 7% of advisers are charging clients for claims support despite the time and work involved. It takes an average of seven hours at $400 an hour, equating to $2800 - more than the ongoing renewal commission received.

In fact, most costs are not covered by renewal commissions, MLC Life found.

"Assuming a 20% renewal commission rate (the LIF standard), it would require an annual premium of $2,125 to earn $425, which only covers at most one hour of a client review or change time," the research states.

"Grandfathered commissions from pre-2018 policies are much lower than 20% and lie mainly in a range of 5% to 10%, so would fall short in covering a short review, let alone a full review that then goes on to policy alteration."

The research also shows just 14% of advisers charge a fee for review consultation.

"It seems likely they receive a renewal commission as well. In their case, it would seem that the combination of fee and renewal commission goes some way to cover cost. The majority of advisers who just rely solely on renewal commission most likely do not cover cost," the research reads.

"More precise analysis of operating costs would be of considerable assistance to many advisers, as they would then be able to know the amount of additional fees to charge."

The Cost and Efficiency of Delivering Advice white paper enables advisers to benchmark their practice against those of their peers, providing breakdowns of average costs and time spent on particular tasks.