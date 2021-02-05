NEWS
Investment
PGIM invests in property VC fund
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 FEB 2021   12:25PM

PGIM Real Estate has acquired a stake in a venture capital fund that scales companies providing technological solutions to the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

RealTech Ventures Fund, which is owned by Sydney-based Taronga Group, provides a growth program for emerging technology companies reinventing real estate and the built environment across the Asia region.

Investee companies cover all sectors of property, including office, retail, industrial, residential and built-to-rent. It currently has 15 investments that include CarbonCure, which is backed by the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

PGIM Real Estate managing director and global head of innovation Sara Shank said the partnership with Taronga Ventures provides access to the firm's insights and connections into regional real estate technology and innovation.

"This will allow us to quickly identify and adopt the best products available in a market that is becoming increasingly crowded and fragmented, for the benefit of our investors," she said.

PGIM Real Estate joins a growing list of real estate firms, including CBRE, Dexus and Patrizia AG that are part owners of the fund.

Avi Naidu, Taronga Ventures co-founder and managing partner, said the real estate sector has traditionally been slow to innovate, but forward-thinking owners are now creating real value.

"Whether it is better understanding tenant customers through data capture and deep analytics to provide enhanced experiences; using advanced building materials and methods to dramatically reduce cost and carbon impacts; or utilising artificial intelligence to develop safer assets and cities, there is a significant depth of opportunity," he said.

Read more: PGIM Real EstateTaronga VenturesAvi NaiduBill GatesBreakthrough Energy VenturesCarbonCureCBRERealTech Ventures FundSara ShankTaronga Group
