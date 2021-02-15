NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Perpetual introduces new family office team
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 15 FEB 2021   11:41AM

Perpetual Private has created a new family office team and appointed a head from Mutual Trust and named four specialists dedicated to servicing the family office clients.

Nick Lipscombe has been named as head of family office and he will develop and extend the existing family office service.

He joins from Mutual Trust where he was partner and head of Sydney. Prior to this he was head of Sydney and head of wealth management at the Myer Family Company preceding its merger with Mutual Trust.

Lipscombe previously spent over five years at NAB as executive, private clients to service ultra-high-net worths and as executive director, head of client management & delivery Asia Pacific (ex. China and Japan) at J.P. Morgan.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Lipscombe will be joined by Michelle Maynard as partner and his former colleagues at Mutual Trust Frederick Cotter and Peter Whitehead as associate partners, and Leonie Rigney as associate.

Commenting on the new team, Lipscombe said they are all very excited to be joining.

"The combined expertise of the family office team and Perpetual's other specialists is, in my view, the strongest in the market. We are looking forward to bringing that expertise to clients and working closely with the broader Perpetual team," he said.

Perpetual Private group executive Mark Smith said the creation of the new team is key to the advice business.

"Our breadth of services and commitment to deep client relationships underpins everything we do, so extending our resources and capability in the family office space is a natural progression for our business," Smith said.

"Nick's extensive experience gained both in Australia and overseas, together with his expertise in family office will be a great asset to head up this new team and in creating a truly holistic client offering. I look forward to welcoming Nick and the team to Perpetual."

Read more: Mutual TrustPerpetual PrivateNick LipscombeMark SmithLeonie RigneyMichelle MaynardPeter Whitehead
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA private office head joins Mutual Trust
Perpetual expands risk advisory capabilities
MLC hires from Perpetual Private
Perpetual Private awards bond mandate
Cashwerkz hires distribution lead from Perpetual
Myer Family Investments hires portfolio manager
CRO departs corporate super fund
Equity Trustees adds former family office leader to board
Former advice specialist hired as Zenith analyst
Ex-industry super fund chief joins robo-adviser
Editor's Choice
Statewide warns of cold calls to members
ELIZA BAVIN
Statewide Super has warned community members about financial services organisations making unsolicited phone calls, offering high-cost financial advice and unrealistic return promises.
Invest Blue offers managed account solution
ELIZA BAVIN
Cornerstone portfolios will be made available on BT Panorama for Invest Blue clients.
Financial services sees improved mental health
ELIZA BAVIN
Despite the trials and tribulations brought on by COVID-19, those working in the financial services industry overall saw an increase in mental health, according to SuperFriend.
MMC acquires super fund administrator
KARREN VERGARA
A boutique superannuation administrator has been acquired by Kiwi firm MMC in a move to expand its presence in Australia.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AITXP7IU