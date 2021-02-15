Perpetual introduces new family office team

Perpetual Private has created a new family office team and appointed a head from Mutual Trust and named four specialists dedicated to servicing the family office clients.

Nick Lipscombe has been named as head of family office and he will develop and extend the existing family office service.

He joins from Mutual Trust where he was partner and head of Sydney. Prior to this he was head of Sydney and head of wealth management at the Myer Family Company preceding its merger with Mutual Trust.

Lipscombe previously spent over five years at NAB as executive, private clients to service ultra-high-net worths and as executive director, head of client management & delivery Asia Pacific (ex. China and Japan) at J.P. Morgan.

Lipscombe will be joined by Michelle Maynard as partner and his former colleagues at Mutual Trust Frederick Cotter and Peter Whitehead as associate partners, and Leonie Rigney as associate.

Commenting on the new team, Lipscombe said they are all very excited to be joining.

"The combined expertise of the family office team and Perpetual's other specialists is, in my view, the strongest in the market. We are looking forward to bringing that expertise to clients and working closely with the broader Perpetual team," he said.

Perpetual Private group executive Mark Smith said the creation of the new team is key to the advice business.

"Our breadth of services and commitment to deep client relationships underpins everything we do, so extending our resources and capability in the family office space is a natural progression for our business," Smith said.

"Nick's extensive experience gained both in Australia and overseas, together with his expertise in family office will be a great asset to head up this new team and in creating a truly holistic client offering. I look forward to welcoming Nick and the team to Perpetual."