Perpetual hires distribution lead, ramps up expansion

Perpetual is reaping the benefits of its new acquisitions, hiring a new distribution director to continue its global expansion strategy.

Jan Hein Alfrink joined the offshore business Perpetual Asset Management International (PAMI) this month as director of institutional business development based in Amsterdam.

Alfrink was previously with GAM Investment Management, spending 10 years there most recently as head of distribution.

He joins Perpetual on the back of its aggressive growth plans, having recently acquired 75% of US-based Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss and 100% of Brightsphere International, which was rebranded to Trillium Asset Management and has a UK-based ESG team.

The major acquisitions saw the group's assets under management jump 246% to $98.3 billion, its full-year 2021 accounts released this morning show.

PAMI's total AUM contributed $73.6 billion. Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams attributed this to market movements and performance from the recent acquisitions.

"Our first year of Perpetual's ownership of Trillium has been a highlight, with the business recording its highest net flows in its history. We are also particularly pleased with Barrow Hanley's strong investment performance over the period, with 92% of equity strategies and 77% of fixed income strategies exceeding their respective benchmarks over one year6 and the pipeline of opportunities is building as a result," Adams said.

"We made good progress on product initiatives, as well as accelerating the build-out of our global distribution capabilities, with senior appointments in key regions and offices established in the US, the UK and in Europe."

Meanwhile, Perpetual Asset Management Australia (PAMA) did not deliver up to expectations.

While its AUM was 8% higher year on year, revenue of $165.7 million was down 5% and underlying profit before tax of $42.2 million saw a 24% decline.

"While it has been disappointing to see continued net outflows during the year, it was encouraging to see positive net flows in the final quarter. It has been pleasing to see the strong performance delivered for our clients by all of our Australian-based investment teams, with many of our capabilities recording their best year since inception and all of our funds performing above their respective benchmarks," Adams said.

Perpetual earned performance fees of $20.7 million, up from $17.3 million reported in FY20.