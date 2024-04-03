Newspaper icon
Investment

Perennial renews contract with SS&C

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 APR 2024   12:26PM

Perennial Partners has reappointed SS&C Technologies Holdings as its unit registry services provider.

The fund manager is sticking with SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS), which will provide unit registry services for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), unlisted and dual-listed funds, and private equity offerings.

Perennial has now expanded SS&C's mandate to include all fund types and to include transaction and distribution processing, AML/KYC, regulatory reporting, call centre services, and the Digital 360 investor services offering. SS&C previously serviced Perennial's unlisted and dual-listed funds.

The re-appointment follows Perennial selecting HSBC as its fund administrator and custodian. HSBC now provides global custody, fund administration, and ETF administration services to Perennial's funds and in 25 markets.

Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

At the end of 2023, Perennial had about $7.1 billion in funds under management. Of this, $6.58 billion is in Australia.

Perennial head of operations Suzanne Bentley said as Perennial has grown, it wants to streamline unit registry and call centre services across its products in listed managed funds, unit trusts, and private assets.

"SS&C's expansive expertise in the Australian market has enabled us to consolidate the investor experience to a single platform which will enhance the service experience for our advisers and clients," she said.

Last month, SS&C scored regulatory approval to expand to the Middle East, opening a new office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority granted SS&C approval to provide fund administration services within the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

SS&C Technologies HoldingsPerennial PartnersHSBCAbu Dhabi Global MarketFinancial Services Regulatory AuthoritySuzanne Bentley
