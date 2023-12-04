Pendal manager joins Barings

Pendal manager joins BaringsBY ELIZABETH FRY | MONDAY, 4 DEC 2023 12:05PM
Read more: Barings, Aaron Thirukumar, Dimensional Fund Advisers, Michael Gaffney, Sabrina Kwek, Zoe Cowley
Barings continues to bolster its regional team by adding another Sydney executive.
The US$351 billion investment manager aims to hire several new staffers for its institutional, wealth and retail businesses in Australia, Greater China and Southeast Asia.
Barings has appointed Zoe Cowley as an associate director within its business development group.
Cowley arrives from Pendal, where she spent three years, most recently as a key account executive.
Before that, she worked at Commonwealth Bank as a product manager for business clients.
Her appointment follows the hiring of Aaron Thirukumar in August.
The Dimensional Fund Advisers' regional director joined Barings to run institutional sales.
Both Cowley and Thirukumar report to Michael Gaffney, head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand.
Gaffney has been with Barings for four years.
Also, in August, the US-headquartered investment manager appointed Sabrina Kwek as senior director for wealth distribution.
This article first appeared on Industry Moves.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Barings prepares new strategies for local institutional investors|
Qantas Super takes merger plans to new heights|
QIC opens new international office|
Rest welcomes chief financial officer|
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED