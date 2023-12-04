Pendal manager joins Barings

Barings continues to bolster its regional team by adding another Sydney executive.

The US$351 billion investment manager aims to hire several new staffers for its institutional, wealth and retail businesses in Australia, Greater China and Southeast Asia.

Barings has appointed Zoe Cowley as an associate director within its business development group.

Cowley arrives from Pendal, where she spent three years, most recently as a key account executive.

Before that, she worked at Commonwealth Bank as a product manager for business clients.

Her appointment follows the hiring of Aaron Thirukumar in August.

The Dimensional Fund Advisers' regional director joined Barings to run institutional sales.

Both Cowley and Thirukumar report to Michael Gaffney, head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Gaffney has been with Barings for four years.

Also, in August, the US-headquartered investment manager appointed Sabrina Kwek as senior director for wealth distribution.

This article first appeared on Industry Moves.