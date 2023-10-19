Payday super a seismic change for the industry: ART

Following the release of the payday super consultation paper last week, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) head of employer, platforms and partnerships Mat Gilroy says industry players will need to focus on digital integration moving forward.

Speaking at an ART event in Sydney this morning, Gilroy said he expects regulators to push towards a future of centralised integrated payroll systems.

"What the government is pushing us towards is that superannuation needs to be more of an integrated component with the way employers run their business, and that needs to be done through technology," he said.

"We're moving to a future where everything will happen in payroll. An employee has to onboard digitally, where the stapling of a super fund potentially can be something that feeds into payroll, and you actually take someone's TFN and the credentials of the ATO will tell you who that fund is digitally."

Gilroy also talked to the scale of potential change that will occur from 1 July 2026, when employers will be mandated to pay Superannuation Guarantee (SG) contributions alongside salary and wages payments.

"We're going see about 90,000 employees move from paying us four times to probably paying us 26 times per year," he said.

"We're going to see another 40% move from paying us 12 to 26 times, but some businesses pay wages weekly, so that means you will have to pay super 52 times per year."

He said 1 July 2026 will be here before we know it, adding: "Anyone who thinks that's there's plenty of time to prepare, I'm here to tell you that it's not far away."

"If you've got a payroll process in place now where you capture your new employees on paper, and you pay super quarterly via a third-party portal, or worse still, you pay super quarterly via multiple third-party portals or different funds, and say you pay wages 52 times a year, the impact will be material."

Speaking from experience, Gilroy said since launching digital onboarding tool Beam five years ago, ART has seen 90,000 employees move to integrated payroll super.

"Beam has grown exponentially. In fact, it's the fastest growing channel ART has," he said.

"It processed $27 billion in super by pushing a button in payroll software, and it processed over 1.5 million transactions a year at an employer level."

Gilroy said he expects other businesses and payroll technologies to move in this direction.

"As money in members accounts grow more rapidly, it drives up the discipline of the shared ecosystem between payroll funds and employers and members," he said.

"But it's a seismic change. It's bigger than any of the changes we've seen in the past... because this is now converging the payroll processes and super as an expectation."