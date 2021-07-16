Padua appoints chair

Financial advice technology provider Padua has appointed a chair from the telecommunications industry.

Amaysim founder and former chief executive Peter O'Connell will chair the board at Padua.

His Amaysim business sold to Optus this year. O'Connell has also served on the boards of Ticketek, Perisher Blue, Stadium Australia and Film Australia.

He replaces Padua chair and co-founder Matthew Esler who is moving into the role of joint managing director and executive director on the board.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have Peter join us as chair of the board as we position ourselves for growth and scale. Peter brings a strong background in technology and sales and marketing that will be invaluable to Padua as we pursue our SaaS and tech-enabled services trajectory," Padua co-founder Anne-Marie Esler said.

O'Connell said he looks forward to joining the advice tech company.

"Padua is an exciting and fast-growing fintech company that is solving many problems faced by the financial advice sector.The founders are sector experts with great technical skills and I am looking forward to working with Matt and Anne-Marie," he said.

"Under the founders' guidance, Padua has developed the only technology dedicated to solving the very real and prolific problem of delivering financial advice in a cost effective and efficient manner.

"Padua's technology dramatically reduces the cost of compliance for advisers and runs unopposed in the market. I am excited about the opportunity for Padua and I look forward to overseeing the growth of the business as we make our mark in Australia before setting our sights further afield."