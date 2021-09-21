Multi-boutique creates new relationships role

Multi-boutique fund manager Warakirri Asset Management has created a new role for research relationship management.

Tim Lang steps into the newly created role of research relationship manager.

He was appointed following an internal and external search for a candidate.

Lang has been with Warakirri since 2012, where he joined as a member of the operations team.

Since then, he has held several roles including investment specialist and is also a member of the Warakirri Investment Committee and manages the Warakirri Cash Deposits Trust.

"Research houses and investment consultants play an important role in our industry and across our client base," Warakirri head of distribution Stuart Devlin said.

"With Tim's in-depth portfolio construction knowledge and his strong ability to articulate our fund managers' investment process and philosophies, he'll play a significant role in building and managing these vital relationships."