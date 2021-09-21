NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Multi-boutique creates new relationships role

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   12:26PM

Multi-boutique fund manager Warakirri Asset Management has created a new role for research relationship management.

Tim Lang steps into the newly created role of research relationship manager.

He was appointed following an internal and external search for a candidate.

Lang has been with Warakirri since 2012, where he joined as a member of the operations team.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Since then, he has held several roles including investment specialist and is also a member of the Warakirri Investment Committee and manages the Warakirri Cash Deposits Trust.

"Research houses and investment consultants play an important role in our industry and across our client base," Warakirri head of distribution Stuart Devlin said.

"With Tim's in-depth portfolio construction knowledge and his strong ability to articulate our fund managers' investment process and philosophies, he'll play a significant role in building and managing these vital relationships."

Read more: Warakirri Asset ManagementTim LangStuart DevlinWarakirri Cash Deposits TrustWarakirri Investment Committee
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
Boutique extends GBST partnership
Warakirri launches retail funds
Prodigy boutique finds new strategic partner
Boutique to open Sydney office
Warakirri appoints exclusive manager for equities
Warakirri taps former Franklin Templeton executive
Franklin Templeton veteran readies two funds
Warakirri launches new fund for HNWIs
Warakirri expands investment team

Editor's Choice

New super fund prepares for launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:23AM
Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.