MSC Group hires exec director, eyes Sydney

The Melbourne-based trustee firm has hired an executive director as it looks to expand into Sydney.

Phil Joseph has 40 years of experience, most recently as an executive director at AMAL Trustees.

He spent 15 years at Perpetual and has worked on other corporate trustee businesses including Australian Executor Trustees and Guardian Trust Australia.

"Our trustee board and staff will benefit immensely from [Joseph's] vast experience across multiple decades in corporate trusteeship,"MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.

Fletcher said he expects Sydney to be the firm's largest market by the end of 2022.

"Our expansion into Sydney is achieving real momentum following recent trustee appointments to high calibre clients such as Centuria, AXA and Spark Infrastructure.

"Our success in Melbourne was built on offering more commerciality and flexibility across a range of solution-based trustee and administration services for fund and capital managers. This approach has been well received in Sydney..." he said.

In July, MSC Group made three senior appointments, including a new chief operating officer and two co-leads of funds administration businesses MSC Abacus.

Hayden Williams joined MSC in the role from Sandhurst Trustees where he was the head of corporate trustee. He replaced Susan Wolff who left earlier for a new dealer group.

Funds administration co-lead Sachin Tokhi previously worked at Link Market Services for seven years and at Computershare for eight years. He is a fund administration specialist and was also previously involved in the initial start-up phase of Registry Direct.

The other co-lead Daniel Iwaloye worked for Alter Domus, IFM, Lombard Odier Trust, Deloitte and Rothschild Trust (Bermuda). Iwaloye will lead the fund accounting arm of MSC Abacus, MSC said at the time.