NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

MSC Group hires exec director, eyes Sydney

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   12:39PM

The Melbourne-based trustee firm has hired an executive director as it looks to expand into Sydney.

Phil Joseph has 40 years of experience, most recently as an executive director at AMAL Trustees.

He spent 15 years at Perpetual and has worked on other corporate trustee businesses including Australian Executor Trustees and Guardian Trust Australia.

"Our trustee board and staff will benefit immensely from [Joseph's] vast experience across multiple decades in corporate trusteeship,"MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.

Fletcher said he expects Sydney to be the firm's largest market by the end of 2022.

"Our expansion into Sydney is achieving real momentum following recent trustee appointments to high calibre clients such as Centuria, AXA and Spark Infrastructure.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"Our success in Melbourne was built on offering more commerciality and flexibility across a range of solution-based trustee and administration services for fund and capital managers. This approach has been well received in Sydney..." he said.

In July, MSC Group made three senior appointments, including a new chief operating officer and two co-leads of funds administration businesses MSC Abacus.

Hayden Williams joined MSC in the role from Sandhurst Trustees where he was the head of corporate trustee. He replaced Susan Wolff who left earlier for a new dealer group.

Funds administration co-lead Sachin Tokhi previously worked at Link Market Services for seven years and at Computershare for eight years. He is a fund administration specialist and was also previously involved in the initial start-up phase of Registry Direct.

The other co-lead Daniel Iwaloye worked for Alter Domus, IFM, Lombard Odier Trust, Deloitte and Rothschild Trust (Bermuda). Iwaloye will lead the fund accounting arm of MSC Abacus, MSC said at the time.

Read more: MSC GroupMatthew FletcherPhil Joseph
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MSC Group hires three
New Islamic advice group launches, hires from MSC
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
Melbourne firm wins $1.1bn in mandates
Trustee firm launches admin platform
South Australia appoints VC trustee
Trustee firm adds executive
DomaCom unitholders approve new trustee
Mariner chairman resigns
ASIC takes legal action against Mariner over Austock takeover

Editor's Choice

BT Panorama down for a week

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
BT's $169 billion platform, the largest in the country, was down all last week - leaving advisers frustrated and clients unable to move money.

Platform co-founder departs

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
WealthO2's co-founder and chief executive has suddenly departed the company as two directors are appointed to the board.

MSC Group hires exec director, eyes Sydney

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
The Melbourne-based trustee firm has hired an executive director as it looks to expand into Sydney.

Final YFYS regulations out, government "backflips" on admin fees

KANIKA SOOD  |   7:32AM
In final YFYS regulations released, last week, the government now wants super fund to be only tested on last year's administration fees instead of eight years' average in the APRA performance test.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.