Morrison & Co appoints inaugural partners

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022   12:25PM

Morrison & Co has adopted a partnership model in what the 33-year-old firm says is an important milestone in becoming a truly global infrastructure investor.

Fourteen people have been named partner across six countries. In Australia, they include co-head of Australia and New Zealand Geoff Hutchinson, infrastructure expert Mark Mudie, head of asset management Steven Fitzgerald, and head of core infrastructure funds Gordon Hay.

New Zealand's Paul Newfield, Peter Coman, Jason Boyes, Phillippa Harford, and Kellee Clark have also been named partner. The other five are Singapore-based Nicole Walker, Vincent Gerritsen from the UK, Switzerland's Vimal Vallabh, and William Smales and Perry Offutt from the US.

Morrison & Co chief executive Paul Newfield said the new partnership model is a natural step in the firm's evolution.

"Our partnership model has been carefully designed to reinforce the culture that's driven our outstanding track record: a collaborative 'one team' approach, an 'owners' mindset' and an intergenerational investment horizon. It will also create a clear path for career progression to ensure we continue to attract and retain the best talent as we grow our global team," he said.

Newfield said an intergenerational perspective is also important given the long-term investment horizons of clients like sovereign wealth funds and super funds.

Those promoted bring multiple backgrounds and perspectives to each investment, he added.

Some are sector specialists who spent the early stages of their career running infrastructure businesses, some came to us from senior positions in global private equity firms, law firms and strategy consulting firms, others have primarily built their careers within Morrison & Co," Newfield said.

"What we find is that when we bring those different perspectives together in an environment that values collaboration and truth-seeking, we can achieve investment outcomes that are superior to those any of us could deliver alone."

The partnership model will help Morrison & Co deliver stand-out investment performance on a global stage, he said.

"The goal of this inaugural group of partners will be to build from our outstanding track record of the past three decades and to hand a bigger, better Morrison & Co to the next generation," Newfield said.

Morrison & CoPaul NewfieldGeoff HutchinsonGordon HayJason BoyesKellee ClarkMark MudieNicole WalkerPerry OffuttPeter ComanPhillippa HarfordSteven FitzgeraldVimal VallabhVincent GerritsenWilliam Smales
