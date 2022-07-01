Newspaper icon
Melissa Caddick's multimillion dollar mansion to hit the market

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 1 JUL 2022   12:40PM

The liquidators in charge of recovering money on behalf of Melissa Caddick's victims are hoping to sell the house in the coming weeks.

Principal of Sydney Sotheby's International Realty Michael Pallier has been picked by Jones Partners to sell Melissa Caddick's multimillion-dollar Dover Heights mansion.

The house was purchased by Caddick in 2014 for $6.2 million. It's reportedly expected to sell for more than $10 million.

Principal of Jones Partners Bruce Gleeson said: "Following a very extensive and detailed real estate agent selection process, we have today signed an Agency Agreement with Sotheby's (Michael Pallier) to bring the Dover Heights Property to market."

He added that the group is actively working towards having the property ready for sale "in the vicinity of five to six weeks."

"Dover Heights Property forms part of the Receivership Property. Once all the Receivership Property is realised, there will be further orders required from the Court to determine how the proceeds are distributed amongst all interested parties, including investors."

He said updates regarding the sale and the realisation of assets will be provided towards the end of July 2022.

This follows Federal Court orders in June, enabling Jones Partners as receivers to continue moving forward with bringing the house to market.

As a result, Caddick's husband Anthony Kolletti was forced to vacate the property. He had made a claim against the house as well as numerous other assets.

In all, Caddick defrauded investors out of $23 million.

The matter will be back in court on 25 July 2022.

