NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:04PM

The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - its much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.

In a release to the media, Mayfair 101 founder and managing director James Mawhinney insisted that the Mission Beach and Dunk Island development was progressing and that the group was working with "credible" financiers.

Dunk Island was purchased by Mayfair 101 from the Bond family's Family Island Operations but now there are threats the island could be repossessed as it is alleged Mayfair 101 failed to make payments.

Mayfair 101, however, is still insisting that it's business as usual.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"Due diligence processes are well under way, including on-site visits that commenced last week," Mawhinney said in a statement.

"These funders are sufficiently experienced to see through the noise and see the value in the opportunity to support the project. We are going through formalities now to get this finalised in line with their investment mandates."

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Work has been suspending on Dunk Island and Mission Beach for months but Mayfair 101 said it still believes the Dunk Island Spit Bar will be operational by the end of 2020.

Mawhinney said the appointment of Grant Thornton as provisional liquidators to M101 Nominees by ASIC is a step that has been taken to protect Mayfair 101's secured debenture holders.

"We have already proactively reached out to Grant Thornton and advised that we will be putting forward a formal proposal for the return of the company to the Group in line with the finalisation of our refinancing activities. Any proposal must have the support of Grant Thornton to proceed," Mawhinney said.

"This will provide the best outcome for investors, the Bond family, Napla and all other stakeholders that have an interest in the success of this project. It is in the country's interest that this project proceeds given the increasing need for employment and economic growth."

Read more: MayfairMission BeachGrant ThorntonJames MawhinneyDunk Island Spit BarFamily Island Operations
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
Mayfair 101 in damage control
Industry super accused of misleading consumers
Administrators appointed to IPO Wealth
Mayfair to drop use of platinum
Business leaders recognised
Details of Mayfair's default revealed
Receivers appointed to Mayfair 101 entity
Mayfair 101 reveals new sub-division, hires chief
Mayfair 101 pushes on
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sVLzZ0qe