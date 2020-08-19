Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking

The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - its much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.

In a release to the media, Mayfair 101 founder and managing director James Mawhinney insisted that the Mission Beach and Dunk Island development was progressing and that the group was working with "credible" financiers.

Dunk Island was purchased by Mayfair 101 from the Bond family's Family Island Operations but now there are threats the island could be repossessed as it is alleged Mayfair 101 failed to make payments.

Mayfair 101, however, is still insisting that it's business as usual.

"Due diligence processes are well under way, including on-site visits that commenced last week," Mawhinney said in a statement.

"These funders are sufficiently experienced to see through the noise and see the value in the opportunity to support the project. We are going through formalities now to get this finalised in line with their investment mandates."

Work has been suspending on Dunk Island and Mission Beach for months but Mayfair 101 said it still believes the Dunk Island Spit Bar will be operational by the end of 2020.

Mawhinney said the appointment of Grant Thornton as provisional liquidators to M101 Nominees by ASIC is a step that has been taken to protect Mayfair 101's secured debenture holders.

"We have already proactively reached out to Grant Thornton and advised that we will be putting forward a formal proposal for the return of the company to the Group in line with the finalisation of our refinancing activities. Any proposal must have the support of Grant Thornton to proceed," Mawhinney said.

"This will provide the best outcome for investors, the Bond family, Napla and all other stakeholders that have an interest in the success of this project. It is in the country's interest that this project proceeds given the increasing need for employment and economic growth."