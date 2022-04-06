Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund

Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fundBY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR | WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022 12:04PM
Read more: Zerocap, Mantis Funds, Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund, Damien Hatfield, Jonathan de Wet
In its latest distribution partnership, Mantis Funds has added Zerocap's crypto fund strategies to its platform.
Zerocap is a specialist crypto manager, its flagship fund is the Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund, and this is its first distribution partnership in Australia.
"While the trend towards digital assets has been steadily building momentum, the potential store of value benefits of cryptocurrencies are more topical than ever for sophisticated investors against the current macro backdrop," Mantis head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.
"Clients have been asking Mantis how they should approach digital assets both as a digital gold alternative and a hunting ground for alpha. Our view is that partnering with the right team in the digital asset space is critical.
"The onshore custody and security infrastructure Zerocap have built is extremely impressive and we have personally known key members of the Zerocap team for many years. We are privileged to represent them in the Australian market."
Jonathan de Wet, co-founder and chief investment officer of Zerocap, added that he believes there is institutional interest in crypto in Australia.
"Many institutional investors want to access the Bitcoin beta and thematic but would prefer a controlled level of volatility commensurate with that they are familiar with, for example, from equity markets," he said.
"The Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund was built to specifically address this demand. We are very pleased to be working with Mantis to take this fund to market. With market capitalisation exceeding US$1 trillion, Bitcoin is more and more establishing itself as necessary and integral part of investment portfolios.
"Bitcoin is supported as an investable asset by a number of key fundamental factors. The first is utility as a store of wealth which continues to improve while supply remains fixed. Increasing institutional participation along with continued penetration among tech-savvy direct investors is making the network effect a self-fulfilling reality."
Related News
Editor's Choice
ASIC pushes super governance improvements
REI Super appoints to board
Cbus creates head of investment options role
Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Keeping gender diversity on the agenda makes business sense
Breaking the bias in financial advice
Why scale and financial literacy can save the advice industry
The value of objectives-based managed accounts
Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD
The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:
Tim Unger
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON