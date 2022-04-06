Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund

In its latest distribution partnership, Mantis Funds has added Zerocap's crypto fund strategies to its platform.

Zerocap is a specialist crypto manager, its flagship fund is the Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund, and this is its first distribution partnership in Australia.

"While the trend towards digital assets has been steadily building momentum, the potential store of value benefits of cryptocurrencies are more topical than ever for sophisticated investors against the current macro backdrop," Mantis head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.

"Clients have been asking Mantis how they should approach digital assets both as a digital gold alternative and a hunting ground for alpha. Our view is that partnering with the right team in the digital asset space is critical.

"The onshore custody and security infrastructure Zerocap have built is extremely impressive and we have personally known key members of the Zerocap team for many years. We are privileged to represent them in the Australian market."

Jonathan de Wet, co-founder and chief investment officer of Zerocap, added that he believes there is institutional interest in crypto in Australia.

"Many institutional investors want to access the Bitcoin beta and thematic but would prefer a controlled level of volatility commensurate with that they are familiar with, for example, from equity markets," he said.

"The Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund was built to specifically address this demand. We are very pleased to be working with Mantis to take this fund to market. With market capitalisation exceeding US$1 trillion, Bitcoin is more and more establishing itself as necessary and integral part of investment portfolios.

"Bitcoin is supported as an investable asset by a number of key fundamental factors. The first is utility as a store of wealth which continues to improve while supply remains fixed. Increasing institutional participation along with continued penetration among tech-savvy direct investors is making the network effect a self-fulfilling reality."