Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 APR 2022   12:04PM

In its latest distribution partnership, Mantis Funds has added Zerocap's crypto fund strategies to its platform.

Zerocap is a specialist crypto manager, its flagship fund is the Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund, and this is its first distribution partnership in Australia.

"While the trend towards digital assets has been steadily building momentum, the potential store of value benefits of cryptocurrencies are more topical than ever for sophisticated investors against the current macro backdrop," Mantis head of distribution Damien Hatfield said.

"Clients have been asking Mantis how they should approach digital assets both as a digital gold alternative and a hunting ground for alpha. Our view is that partnering with the right team in the digital asset space is critical.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"The onshore custody and security infrastructure Zerocap have built is extremely impressive and we have personally known key members of the Zerocap team for many years. We are privileged to represent them in the Australian market."

Jonathan de Wet, co-founder and chief investment officer of Zerocap, added that he believes there is institutional interest in crypto in Australia.

"Many institutional investors want to access the Bitcoin beta and thematic but would prefer a controlled level of volatility commensurate with that they are familiar with, for example, from equity markets," he said.

"The Smart Beta Bitcoin Fund was built to specifically address this demand. We are very pleased to be working with Mantis to take this fund to market. With market capitalisation exceeding US$1 trillion, Bitcoin is more and more establishing itself as necessary and integral part of investment portfolios.

"Bitcoin is supported as an investable asset by a number of key fundamental factors. The first is utility as a store of wealth which continues to improve while supply remains fixed. Increasing institutional participation along with continued penetration among tech-savvy direct investors is making the network effect a self-fulfilling reality."

Read more: ZerocapMantis FundsSmart Beta Bitcoin FundDamien HatfieldJonathan de Wet
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ANZ becomes first Australian bank to develop stablecoin
Coterie invests in wealth platform
Zerocap unveils new bitcoin fund
Mantis in new distribution partnership
Sydney multi-boutique adds crypto fund
Treasury Group co-founder joins Mantis
Aura hires executive from Challenger
Multi-boutique adds investment firms
New multi-boutique launches in Sydney
Hedge fund veteran joins Aura

Editor's Choice

ASIC pushes super governance improvements

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
More than 20 super fund trustees have revised their internal policies after ASIC surveillance found significant deficiencies in their conflicts management arrangements relating to investment switching.

REI Super appoints to board

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
REI Super has added two financial services veterans to its board, with one joining as deputy chair.

Cbus creates head of investment options role

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Cbus has appointed a head of investment options, a newly created role designed to support the fund's internalisation of the option rebalancing process.

Mantis adds Zerocap crypto fund

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its latest distribution partnership, Mantis Funds has added Zerocap's crypto fund strategies to its platform.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.