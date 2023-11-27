Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

LGT Crestone offers exclusive access to the Princely family fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   12:33PM

Clients of LGT Crestone can now access the Princely family fund, known as the 'Princely Strategy', developed by its parent entity two decades ago.

The Global Investible Markets (GIM) fund, which is worth US$18.6 billion, is only accessible to LGT Crestone (LGT) clients.

The fund is aimed at providing broad diversification and exposure to global private markets and alternative assets with lower volatility.

"We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to invest in the Princely Strategy alongside the Princely Family, a co-investment approach that provides a unique alignment of interests between our clients and LGT Crestone's owner, LGT," LGT Crestone chief executive Michael Chisolm said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"This is a compelling offer for our high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, who are continually looking for investment products that can provide attractive returns without high correlation to global share markets."

While the Princely Strategy still invests in traditional asset classes, it has a relatively high exposure to private markets assets, including private equity, which have historically been a source of outperformance to public markets and are not otherwise easily accessible.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We expect our Australian clients will be attracted to the long-term investment philosophy supported by an extensive performance track record," Chisolm said.

"Due to the scale of the Princely Strategy, an investment in this fund allows for almost immediate exposure to diversified, mature private markets portfolios across private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure, while having ESG and climate considerations integrated at all levels within the investment process."

The Princely Strategy is 'recommended' by the LGT Crestone Investment Committee.

While the GIM portfolio includes an LGT Capital Partners liquid alternatives product previously available in the Australian market, it marks the first time the larger Princely Strategy will be made available in Australia.

According to Chisolm, the investment in alternative assets is specifically designed to cushion market drawdowns in the portfolio for investors while still delivering long-term growth and income.

The owner-manager structure of private equity holdings allows for active value creation over a full cycle, while carefully selected infrastructure and real estate deals offer the potential for income yield and capital growth.

"While it is a sophisticated investment product, the total management fee has been exclusively negotiated for a very competitive institutional price for clients of LGT Crestone in Australia," Chisolm said.

LGT is the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein and developed this strategy more than 20 years ago for future generations of the Royal Family.

Read more: LGT CrestoneMichael ChisolmLGT Capital Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

LGT Crestone hires from Future Fund
HNW wealth transfer still on the to-do list
UBS set for Australian wealth management comeback
LGT Crestone brings VC offering to local HNWs
LGT Crestone hires head of sustainability
MLC bolsters private equity team
Hedge fund industry body promotes Aussie talent
MLC Private Equity to open New York office
ESG becoming essential to insto alternative investment

Editor's Choice

British banker to become RBA deputy governor

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:30PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has selected Bank of England (BoE) executive Andrew Hauser as its new deputy governor and as a member of the Reserve Bank board.

Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The former J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief for Australia has taken on an executive post at UK pension fund Nest.

Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
The gender pay gap has hit a new low of 21.7%, largely driven by women working in senior management positions - except chief executive roles.

Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) has joined forces with Challenger to launch the next stage of its retirement income strategy in early 2024.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.