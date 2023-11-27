LGT Crestone offers exclusive access to the Princely family fund

Clients of LGT Crestone can now access the Princely family fund, known as the 'Princely Strategy', developed by its parent entity two decades ago.

The Global Investible Markets (GIM) fund, which is worth US$18.6 billion, is only accessible to LGT Crestone (LGT) clients.

The fund is aimed at providing broad diversification and exposure to global private markets and alternative assets with lower volatility.

"We are excited to offer our clients the opportunity to invest in the Princely Strategy alongside the Princely Family, a co-investment approach that provides a unique alignment of interests between our clients and LGT Crestone's owner, LGT," LGT Crestone chief executive Michael Chisolm said.

"This is a compelling offer for our high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, who are continually looking for investment products that can provide attractive returns without high correlation to global share markets."

While the Princely Strategy still invests in traditional asset classes, it has a relatively high exposure to private markets assets, including private equity, which have historically been a source of outperformance to public markets and are not otherwise easily accessible.

"We expect our Australian clients will be attracted to the long-term investment philosophy supported by an extensive performance track record," Chisolm said.

"Due to the scale of the Princely Strategy, an investment in this fund allows for almost immediate exposure to diversified, mature private markets portfolios across private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure, while having ESG and climate considerations integrated at all levels within the investment process."

The Princely Strategy is 'recommended' by the LGT Crestone Investment Committee.

While the GIM portfolio includes an LGT Capital Partners liquid alternatives product previously available in the Australian market, it marks the first time the larger Princely Strategy will be made available in Australia.

According to Chisolm, the investment in alternative assets is specifically designed to cushion market drawdowns in the portfolio for investors while still delivering long-term growth and income.

The owner-manager structure of private equity holdings allows for active value creation over a full cycle, while carefully selected infrastructure and real estate deals offer the potential for income yield and capital growth.

"While it is a sophisticated investment product, the total management fee has been exclusively negotiated for a very competitive institutional price for clients of LGT Crestone in Australia," Chisolm said.

LGT is the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein and developed this strategy more than 20 years ago for future generations of the Royal Family.