Leadership shuffle, redundancies at OpenMarkets

Trading platform OpenMarkets has a new chief executive and has made 21 employees redundant, as rumours swirl that it will shortly be acquired.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that it had made 21 redundancies since the beginning of the year to "right size" the business.

"Following chief executive Ivan Tchourilov's regrettable resignation last week, Open Markets Group (OMG) appointed Dan Jowett to the role of chief executive. Dan joined OMG as chief commercial officer in January from Shaw and Partners," a spokesperson for OMG confirmed.

"Over the last few months, OMG has recruited across nine senior roles to ensure it has the right capabilities, experience, and industry knowledge to continue its strategic growth. These include Klaas Raajmaakers as chief product officer (joining from Stan), Kelie Coffeyas head of product, core broking, and Kirstie Spicer as senior product manager (both formerly at HUB24)."

The business also recently hired Steve Graham as equity operations manager and Scott Anderson as head of relationships, as well as Ian Tran as head of execution - all three left Pershing /Finclear to join OMG.

Meanwhile, SelfWealth recently responded to rumours that it may soon acquire OpenMarkets.

In a statement to the ASX, SelfWealth confirmed that it engages in and assesses acquisition offers or proposals which may add value for its shareholders.

However, the company said it is not currently sufficiently advanced with any such initiatives that it can warrant disclosure to the market at this time.