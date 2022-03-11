NEWS
Executive Appointments

Leadership shuffle, redundancies at OpenMarkets

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 11 MAR 2022   12:32PM

Trading platform OpenMarkets has a new chief executive and has made 21 employees redundant, as rumours swirl that it will shortly be acquired.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that it had made 21 redundancies since the beginning of the year to "right size" the business.

"Following chief executive Ivan Tchourilov's regrettable resignation last week, Open Markets Group (OMG) appointed Dan Jowett to the role of chief executive. Dan joined OMG as chief commercial officer in January from Shaw and Partners," a spokesperson for OMG confirmed.

"Over the last few months, OMG has recruited across nine senior roles to ensure it has the right capabilities, experience, and industry knowledge to continue its strategic growth. These include Klaas Raajmaakers as chief product officer (joining from Stan), Kelie Coffeyas head of product, core broking, and Kirstie Spicer as senior product manager (both formerly at HUB24)."

The business also recently hired Steve Graham as equity operations manager and Scott Anderson as head of relationships, as well as Ian Tran as head of execution - all three left Pershing /Finclear to join OMG.

Meanwhile, SelfWealth recently responded to rumours that it may soon acquire OpenMarkets.

In a statement to the ASX, SelfWealth confirmed that it engages in and assesses acquisition offers or proposals which may add value for its shareholders.

However, the company said it is not currently sufficiently advanced with any such initiatives that it can warrant disclosure to the market at this time.

Aussie small-cap fund returns 40%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A Bennelong small-caps fund outperformed the index nearly fourfold over the last three years, an analysis of the sector shows.

Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:00PM
There are growing concerns Russia might use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and move money undetected, raising concerns around the ethics of crypto.

ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
ASIC is introducing changes to its market integrity rules in a bid to evade further technological glitches.

UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
The UK government is introducing a pilot program to increase transparency around pay, to the benefit of women. It comes as many companies face backlash for showing support for International Women's Day while also paying their male employees significantly more than their female counterparts.

