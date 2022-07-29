KKR appoints director, client and partner group

Global investment firm KKR has named Matthew Rooney as a director in its client and partner group.

The credit specialist and relationship manager will cover Australia and New Zealand while based in Sydney.

Rooney joins from Pendal Group where he worked for over seven years, his latest role was head of bank insurance and distribution. He also held the same role at Pendal's predecessor, BT Investment Management.

A KKR spokesperson said: "In his role, Matthew will focus on ensuring that institutional clients who are invested in KKR's private and public credit strategies receive a high level of connectivity with the firm."

"He will also work on new products that will allow Australian and New Zealand investors to access opportunities across our platform, including opportunities for private wealth investors."

As of March 30, KKR manages more than $260 billion of corporate and asset-backed credit worldwide, with an additional $40 billion originated in real estate credit.

"KKR continues to build our client and partner group locally as Australian investors engage in global opportunities in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure," the spokesperson said.