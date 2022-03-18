NEWS
Investment

KKR acquires real estate manager

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 18 MAR 2022   12:20PM

KKR will acquire one of the largest real estate managers in Japan, after signing a deal with Mitsubishi and UBS.

KKR is acquiring all the outstanding shares of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty (MC-UBSR) from Mitsubishi and UBS Asset Management in an all-cash transaction valued at US$2 billion.

MC-UBSR was founded in 2000 as a joint venture between Mitsubishi and UBS.

Today, the manager has US $15 billion in assets under management.

The business has approximately 170 staff managing two Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed REITs: Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) and Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (IIF).

JMF has US$11 billion in assets under management, and IIF has US$4 billion.

"Japan is one of the most important and high-volume real estate markets in the world, and is a market we have been dedicated to investing in with a local team since 2006. MC-UBSR has an excellent track record of serving investors across its REIT offerings and a strong commitment to enhancing its investments through a strategic approach to ESG," KKR Japan chief executive Hiro Hirano said.

"We look forward to working with and supporting a team that has served investors so well over the last two decades, and we anticipate that our combined strengths will further enhance MC-UBSR's ability to deliver for new and existing clients and unitholders."

