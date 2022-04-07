Key investor trends unveiled in latest IFM report

Industry superannuation fund owned IFM Investors has today released a report which expects decarbonisation to accelerate, with the energy transition driving greater investment in emission reduction programs.

The report, Resilience and Transition: Infrastructure Outlook, highlights the macro-themes and disruptions that are shaping the infrastructure sector and creating investment opportunities.

Specifically, it foretold infrastructure investors that investment opportunities in renewables and digital infrastructure and closer partnerships with governments are likely probabilities. This is despite the longer-term impacts of geopolitical instability, which remain uncertain.

With hundreds of the world's largest businesses and 130 countries enacting net zero or carbon neutrality policies, the report suggested that investors may be pressured to decarbonise their portfolios.

But to achieve net zero, the report subsequently notes that the entire energy ecosystem will need to undergo a profound transition. A transition that will require meticulous planning to ensure energy certainty and resolutions to any intermittency issues.

Whether it be by 2030, 2050 or today, it will require unprecedented levels of new infrastructure investment to achieve this net zero economy.

"As major investors of pension capital, we see a number of emerging investment opportunities that can generate positive returns while contributing to the resilience of infrastructure assets that working people rely on every day," IFM global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said.

"Decarbonisation of the economy is presenting significant opportunities in transitioning infrastructure assets over the long-term, while digitalisation - accelerated by COVID-19 - means many assets are demonstrating the fundamentals to support long-term stable cash flows.

"We also believe that long-term pension capital is ideally placed to partner with governments in investing in new and transformational infrastructure projects, helping create jobs and drive economic growth."

IFM explicitly envisages emerging opportunities in the increased take up of low carbon fuels, infrastructure investments that support electrification and carbon capture and storage facilities.

The report also flags the increased scope for public private partnerships to bolster national recovery plans, generating economic and jobs growth, as well as delivering critical infrastructure that communities need.

The US government announced an estimated US$3.2 trillion allocated to infrastructure globally as part of its COVID-related stimulus. Much of this will be delivered through public grand funding but there is a significant opportunity for governments to partner with the private sector in the long-term.

In an Australian context, the federal government is planning to invest $250 million in its new future fuels policy.

These emerging opportunities will contribute to the resilience of infrastructure assets and services, which communities globally rely on every day.