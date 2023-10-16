ISPT to offload retail, office properties

Newspaper icon
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:44PM

Following a strategic review, Industry Super Property Trust (ISPT) is selling five assets, including Melbourne's GPO and a Sydney office building.

An assessment of ISPT's $17.7 billion Core Fund identified five assets that do not align "with the desired scale and sector allocation goals of the fund," ISPT said.

As such, ISPT is to commence the sale process of four retail centres - Melbourne's GPO, The Strand Melbourne, Halls Head Central WA, and Eastgate Bondi Junction - as well as one office building, being 270 Pitt Street in Sydney. It's the first time in 30 years that the Bondi Junction asset has been made available, while it's been 20 years since the Pitt Street building has been up for sale.

ISPT said proceeds generated by the divestments will be reinvested into the fund's existing development pipeline, primarily in the industrial and health and life sciences sectors.

"The real estate landscape is rapidly evolving, and by divesting tactical assets and re-calibrating our existing sector exposures to create a diversified portfolio we can optimise returns for our investors," ISPT head of funds management Matthew Brown said.

"We are pleased to bring these properties to market and are expecting positive investor interest."

The fund is currently invested in more than 80 properties and is Australia's largest wholesale property fund.

Read more: ISPTIndustry Super Property TrustEastgate Bondi JunctionHalls Head Central WAMatthew BrownMelbourne GPOThe Strand Melbourne
VIEW COMMENTS

