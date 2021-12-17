ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

ISPT is to become part owner of E&P's Fort Street Real Estate Capital (FSREC), a real estate investor and asset manager which also acts as the investment and property manager for the FSREC Property Fund.

The partnership will also see ISPT invest in the FSREC Property Fund via a proposed placement valued between $240 million and $330 million.

E&P acquired Fort Street Advisers in 2018, merging it with its capital markets business to create a corporate and institutional business.

Fort Street is a boutique corporate advisory firm and at the time, executed more than 70 advisory mandates across mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets and debt advisory.

As part of the deal, it also upped its stake in $730 million FSREC and the Fort Street Real Estate Services (FSRES) business, increasing its interest to 75% from the current 50%.

Unlisted property fund manager ISPT invests on behalf of industry superannuation funds, with $19.6 billion spread across commercial, retail, logistics, warehousing, and residential property in Australia.

E&P is currently battling a class action against Piper Alderman, which alleges that under its former name as Evans Dixon, clients were misled and provided conflicted advice.

The Federal Court is overseeing the lawsuit, which named subsidiary Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services and former chief executive Alan Dixon for their alleged involvement in providing bad advice to retail clients who invested in its ASX-listed US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).