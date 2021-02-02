Iron Man launches VC funds

Actor Robert Downey Jr has launched two venture capital funds that invest in technological solutions that tackle environmental challenges.

FootPrint Coalition Ventures comprises two funds - an early-stage Series A and late-stage Series B - led by Downey Jr and tech investors and entrepreneurs Jonathan Schulhof and Steve Levin.

The funds target six key areas: sustainability-focused consumer products and services; food and agriculture technology; materials and industrial tech; energy and transportation; education and media; and advanced environmental solutions.

The funds have already invested in a handful of companies: Arcadia Earth, Cloud Paper, RWDC Industries and Ynsect.

The latest venture, announced on January 27, invests in Aspiration, a neobank which claims to offer 100% clean, socially conscious and sustainable cash management services and investment products.

The funds hope to leverage Downey Jr's some 100 million social media followers and use the power of storytelling to raise awareness and attract talent and investors to help the start-ups succeed.

"I am seeing crazy, amazing new tech products that can restore the environment. And we are at the precipice of a sustainable tech renaissance with AI, robotics, computational biology, creating new amazing materials, foods, products and sources of energy," Downey Jr said.

The funds work alongside investors as limited partners and charge management fees of 2% and 20% carried interest.