Iress wins Commonwealth Super Corp mandate

Iress wins Commonwealth Super Corp mandateBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022 12:36PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) selected Iress as its new technology partner in a bid to improve member outcomes, reduce administration complexity and drive down the cost to serve through a digital-first approach.
On an initial five-year contract, Iress will provide the super fund with its registry software, Acurity, for the administration of its defined benefit scheme members.
The registry software will deliver the consolidation of legacy and disparate systems, migrate all products on a single registry and enhance access to data.
The migration of members to Iress' unified registry and operating model will be managed in stages over a three-year period with the first expected to be completed by July next year.
The financial impact of this new contract does not impact 2022 guidance.
CSC's chief executive officer Damian Hill said: "We're committed to putting customers first, and this is another important step in a significant transformation program aimed at improving member outcomes and operational efficiency."
"We selected Iress due to its deep industry and technology expertise, as well as the strength and ability of its software capabilities to deliver on our goals."
Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said: "We're pleased to be selected by CSC to support its vision of reducing cost, minimising risk and eliminating the need for manual and paper-based workflows in favour of technology-driven straight-through processing."
Walsh added that the announcement highlights the significant demand to adopt a target operating model underpinned by digitisation and automation- regardless of fund size or complexity.
