InvestSMART launches investing platform

InvestSMART launches investing platformBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 7 MAR 2024 12:54PM
Read more: InvestSMART, Rask Invest, Paul Clitheroe, ASX, Financial Standard, ISS Media, Money, Owen Rask
InvestSMART has launched a white label online investing platform and appointed Rask Invest as its first external investment manager.
Under this partnership, Rask Invest's clients will now have their funds managed within three Rask investment portfolios through InvestSMART's professionally managed accounts. The latter is providing its back-end administrative, compliance, and technological platform.
In an ASX announcement, InvestSMART anticipated "significant growth potential" for its white label managed accounts.
"Our partners will be able to offer their clients access to professionally managed investment portfolio without the relatively high cost of obtaining personal financial advice; and our partners can concentrate on what they are good at without the time and cost of setting up their own managed investment scheme, administration and maintenance," a statement said.
InvestSMART chair Paul Clitheroe said the launch of InvestSMART's white label platform is a "win-win" for both investors and investment managers, believing this flexible white label solution has "massive growth potential."
"Financial advice costs are often out of reach, most advisers can only help those who've accumulated a significant net worth, it unlocks affordable access to professional portfolio management expertise. Additionally, traditional wealth creation avenues, like property, are inaccessible for many, especially younger Australians. Finally, online investing is the new normal. More Australians will be turning to investing as an option to help them secure their financial futures," Clitheroe said.
Meanwhile, Rask Group founder and chief investment officer Owen Rask said: "The natural progression for the business was to create investment portfolios that are professional, transparent, offer competitive fees and designed to help Australians build long-term wealth."
"The ability to white label InvestSMART's professionally managed portfolios and sing a long-term licence for the sophisticated technology allows us to empower more Australians to build wealth with confidence, regardless of their experience level..."
Editor's note: Paul Clitheroe is founder and editorial advisor of Money magazine, sister title of Financial Standard. Both titles are published by ISS Media.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK
EG to target intermediaries
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Angela Jackson
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY