InvestSMART launches investing platform

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAR 2024   12:54PM

InvestSMART has launched a white label online investing platform and appointed Rask Invest as its first external investment manager.

Under this partnership, Rask Invest's clients will now have their funds managed within three Rask investment portfolios through InvestSMART's professionally managed accounts. The latter is providing its back-end administrative, compliance, and technological platform.

In an ASX announcement, InvestSMART anticipated "significant growth potential" for its white label managed accounts.

"Our partners will be able to offer their clients access to professionally managed investment portfolio without the relatively high cost of obtaining personal financial advice; and our partners can concentrate on what they are good at without the time and cost of setting up their own managed investment scheme, administration and maintenance," a statement said.

InvestSMART chair Paul Clitheroe said the launch of InvestSMART's white label platform is a "win-win" for both investors and investment managers, believing this flexible white label solution has "massive growth potential."

"Financial advice costs are often out of reach, most advisers can only help those who've accumulated a significant net worth, it unlocks affordable access to professional portfolio management expertise. Additionally, traditional wealth creation avenues, like property, are inaccessible for many, especially younger Australians. Finally, online investing is the new normal. More Australians will be turning to investing as an option to help them secure their financial futures," Clitheroe said.

Meanwhile, Rask Group founder and chief investment officer Owen Rask said: "The natural progression for the business was to create investment portfolios that are professional, transparent, offer competitive fees and designed to help Australians build long-term wealth."

"The ability to white label InvestSMART's professionally managed portfolios and sing a long-term licence for the sophisticated technology allows us to empower more Australians to build wealth with confidence, regardless of their experience level..."

Editor's note: Paul Clitheroe is founder and editorial advisor of Money magazine, sister title of Financial Standard. Both titles are published by ISS Media.

