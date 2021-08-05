Investors lose in viral stock picks

According to new analysis, stock picks which became popular on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter were almost guaranteed to see investors lose money.

OpenMarkets Group (OMG) looked at trending stocks across Facebook, Reddit and Twitter - particularly those that users suggested were a "strong buy".

OMG referred to this group of stocks as "meme stocks". OMG assessed the price of these stocks one month before they became popular online, at the height of their popularity, and then one and three months after this height and also as at 30 June 2021.

The clear finding was that by the time a stock becomes popular and trending online, it's already too late. An investor is likely to buy the stock at a high price which will fall soon after, leaving them in the red and almost guaranteed to lose money.

The 12 stocks selected to undertake this analysis were: 88 Energy (88E), Creso Pharma (CPH), Douugh (DOU), Lake Resources (LKE), Brainchip (BRN), Vulcan Energy (VUL), Digital Wine Venture (DW8), Zip Co (Z1P), Cirralto (CRO), Mesoblast (MSB), Latin Resources (LRS), and GME Resources (GME).

OMG said that if an investor had managed to buy these same 12 stocks in equal amounts as a portfolio one month before they became "memes", the portfolio would have increased in value by 110% by 30 June 2021.

"We are currently facing an unprecedented scenario in Australian markets. On the one hand, we are seeing the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history," OMG chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said.

"On the other, the financial advice industry is on its way to halving in size by 2023, while quality advice becomes too expensive for many in the wake of new restrictions imposed after the Hayne Royal Commission."

He added that because of this shift, more money than ever seems to be invested by unadvised and inexperienced individuals.