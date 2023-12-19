Industry funds gear up for brand transformation post-merger

Mine Super and TWUSUPER, expected to finalise their merger by mid-2024, will unite under a new name Team Super.

Mine Super chair Christina Langby and TWUSUPER chair Nick Sherry said the name Team Super not only honours the combined industry heritage of both funds - energy and mining workers - but also signifies a continued commitment to serving these sectors.

"The new profit-to-member industry fund will focus on growth across the industry sectors, while improving the best outcomes possible for members," Langby and Sherry said.

"Team Super reflects the vision of a genuine merger, with the opportunity for future merger partners which reflects the true 'team' approach, with an ongoing focus on growth in a particular industry or workplace sector."

Meanwhile, Mine Super and TWUSUPER announced plans to provide more details early next year on their merger progress.

In September, the funds cemented their commitment by signing a successor fund transfer deed and appointing Vasyl Nair, the current chief executive of Mine Super, to helm the merged entity.

The two funds first announced they were exploring a merger in December 2022, saying "the two funds share a strong heritage of "member first values" as historically important profit to member industry super funds.