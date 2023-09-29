Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Mine Super, TWUSUPER commit to merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 SEP 2023   11:57AM

The merger of the two industry superannuation funds will go ahead, with the chief executive selected.

A successor fund transfer deed has been signed that will see Mine Super and TWUSUPER merge in early 2024, creating a $20 billion entity with 150,000 members.

The fund is to be led by current Mine Super chief executive Vasyl Nair and will be chaired by both Mine Super chair Christina Langby and TWUSUPER chair Nick Sherry. TWUSUPER chief executive Frank Sandy will remain with the fund throughout the transition.

"The new fund brings together leaders from both the funds reflecting a shared vision for the future fund and ongoing collaboration between the teams," they said.

Langby and Sherry said the two entities are making strong progress on the merger already, adding it's expected to have strong financial benefits for members.

"Signing the SFT deed is another meaningful step toward merging two culturally aligned and strong industry super funds that share a commitment to improving and protecting the retirement interests of members in the mining and transport industries," Langby and Sherry said.

"Pleasingly, as our two funds have progressed the merger, we are establishing a stronger foundation for the future. We are more convinced than ever of the benefits members will see through the joining of our two funds with shared member first values."

The two funds first announced they were exploring a merger in December 2022, saying "the two funds share a strong heritage of "member first values" as historically important profit to member industry super funds.

The Memorandum of Understanding followed TWUSUPER's failed attempt at merging with Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund.

