Ignition poaches from Bravura Solutions

Former Bravura Solutions head of portfolio solutions Darren Speirs is set to become Ignition Advice's new business development director for Asia Pacific.

Speirs brings over 25 years' experience in the Australian wealth management industry, the last 16 years being at Bravura. He has also held tenures at Westpac and Macquarie Bank.

In his new Sydney-based role, Speirs will be responsible for driving sales and developing strategic partnerships to expand Ignition's presence in the APAC market.

He will report to Ignition chief commercial officer Eric Welsby.

Ignition group chief executive Terry Donohoe said Speirs' deep understanding of the APAC wealth technology market from advice through to member administration will be instrumental in furthering Ignition's success in the region - a core part of the advice technology company's strategy.

"Ignition's unique and purpose built, omni-channel digital advice platform has been engineered for financial services institutions, delivering transformational efficiencies and scalability to our global clients," Donohoe said.

"The platform enables increased agility at scale and optimisation of advice distribution channels which ultimately empowers financial services institutions to deliver greater volumes of financial advice through enhanced customer experiences."

Meanwhile, Speirs said: "I am looking forward to working with the team to build Ignition as the market leading SaaS advice specialist for institutions that need to quickly and efficiently scale their advice propositions across multiple distribution models."

Last month, Ignition appointed Enda Mahoney to the newly created role of chief platform and technology officer.

Prior to Ignition, Mahoney was chief technology officer at Mason Stevens. He also held senior leadership positions in fintech and institutional firms including SS&C, Bravura, Blackrock Solutions, Macquarie Bank, Colonial First State, and BT Financial Group.