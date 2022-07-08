Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Forrest family hires former ART portfolio manager

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:10PM

Bruce Tomlinson has joined Andrew and Nicola Forrest's Minderoo Foundation as investment director after recently leaving Australian Retirement Trust.

In the new role, the former ART portfolio manager will report to John Hartman, the chief investment officer of Minderoo and Tattarang, the Forrest family office and one of the country's largest private investors.

Tomlinson is the first dedicated investment hire for the Foundation and his appointment highlights a phase of more growth and specialisation.

First and foremost, Tomlinson joined Minderoo to help grow and evolve its investment portfolio.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

It is Australia's second-largest philanthropic organisation, with around $2.5 billion in funds invested in a range of global initiatives. These include improving early childhood education, ending modern slavery and driving accountability for global overfishing, plastic pollution, global warming and the tech ecosystem.

Tomlinson pointed to the difference between the Foundation and a super fund, even though a super fund is not-for-profit.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"The Minderoo Foundation's investment capital can be far more focused on sustainable and responsible investment" he said.

"It's more than about negative screening and changing benchmarks.  The Foundations capital will be invested to have a positive impact, not just achieve a return outcome."

"At the moment, most of the capital is allocated to listed equities and public bonds with a small but growing commitment to private equity, so there are opportunities to diversify."

For nearly 15 years, Tomlinson headed up alternative strategies at Sunsuper, which has merged with QSuper to create a $230 billion mega fund.

During his Sunsuper career, he built the fund's defensive alternatives program, starting with hedge funds, then private credit, and more recently adding direct mid-risk assets.

Tomlinson joined the Queensland super fund in 2007 from AMP Capital, where he spent eight years as a fund manager and four as the head of investment analytics."

Read more: Minderoo FoundationBruce TomlinsonNicola ForrestAustralian Retirement TrustSunsuperAndrew ForrestJohn HartmanTattarang
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust records -0.96% return
Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight
Top super funds for ESG revealed
Corporate fund to join Australian Retirement Trust
Don't forget the 'S' in ESG
Volatile crypto markets need better regulation: CHOICE
Twiggy Forrest spends $31m on Australian Agricultural Company
Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG
Alternatives guru departs ART
NZ Super Fund hires from ART

Editor's Choice

Review of YFYS receives mixed response

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government's Treasury review into the operation of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws and MySuper performance tests has had a mixed reception.

Ministers told to divest shareholdings

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Under a new code of conduct introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, federal ministers must divest any direct investments held outside of a public superannuation fund, listed managed funds and some trust arrangements.

ORAH Funds reaches milestone

CHLOE WALKER
The philanthropic fund, founded by Pengana Capital Group's Russel Pillemer and wife Carole, has reached over $2 million in donations to charity since its inception in 2016.

New chief executive at Industry Fund Services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cath Bowtell has handed over the reins after almost six years as chief executive of Industry Fund Services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.