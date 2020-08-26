NEWS
Technology
Facebook, Google face crypto class action
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 AUG 2020   12:03PM

Sydney-based law firm JPB Liberty has filed a class action against Facebook and Google for the losses suffered by Australian cryptocurrency providers after their bans on cryptocurrency advertising.

JPB Liberty is seeking damages for the losses the cryptocurrency industry suffered as a result of the ban on cryptocurrency products, services and investments from 2018 to now.

The law firm said the advertising ban was an anti-trust violation which breached Australia's competition and consumer protection law and caused billions of dollars of damage.

In addition, the class action alleges the companies breached three provisions of the Australian Competition and Consumer Law including giving effect to a cartel provision in a contract, arrangement or understanding, concerted practice that has the purpose and/or likely effect of substantially lessening competition and misuse of market power.

While the law firm has filed against Facebook and Google, Twitter is also included in its proposed class action.

JPB Liberty says the three web giants control a very large percentage of the online advertising market with over 66% of 2018 US digital advertising revenue and over 80% of social media ad revenue.

The advertising bans were aimed to reduce the risk of initial coin offering scams to investors but ended up dropping crypto markets by hundreds of billions of dollars and leading crypto exchange volumes to drop by 60-90%.

Facebook loosened its ban by allowing advertising for blockchain and educational content relating to crypto but the vast majority of crypto projects are still unable to advertise to the mainstream.

JPB Liberty is seeking to raise funding for the case from venture capitalists, litigation funders and investors, with claimants to receive 70% of any settlement and funders a 30% cut. The law firm will absorb the costs if the case is unsuccessful.

Companies doing business in Australia which engage in anti-trust violations can be sued for worldwide damages in Australian courts.

