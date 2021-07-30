EQT hires for trustee and wealth

Equity Trustees has made two appointments to its Trustee and Wealth Services (TWS) team in response to increased demand.

Kate Schell has joined as an adviser in the private client team and Amanda Sartor has been appointed as a senior relationship manager in the charitable trusts and philanthropy team.

Schell was previously a financial adviser at TruWealth Advice and a senior dealer assistant/associate adviser at Morgan Stanley and also at E.L. & C. Baillieu.

Prior to this, Schell was a senior client services associate at Thornton Group and worked on the trading floor at Deutsche Bank in the UK.

Sartor joins from Elston Private Wealth where she was manager, NFP and philanthropic services and provided tailored philanthropic advice and NFP investment governance and strategy.

She previously worked at Philanthropy Australia as an associate consultant and at GivingSimple as a manger. Schell was also a manager, philanthropic services at EWM Group and a financial adviser at Affinity Private.

"Equity Trustees is delighted to welcome Kate and Amanda, who will support the continued growth of our Trustee and Wealth Services business," EQT's TWS executive general manager Ian Westley said.

"Kate and Amanda both bring significant experience in building strong relationships, delivering valued advice and servicing the diverse needs of clients, which is the basis for our success."

In May, EQT was has appointed as the responsible entity for EFM Asset Management's local offering.