NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

EQT chosen as RE for new property fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:35PM

Actus Investment Group listed a new US student housing real estate investment trust (REIT) yesterday, appointing Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

The REIT is the first public market offering from Auctus Investment Group Limited, a US student housing REIT.

The US Student Housing REIT (ASX: USQ) focusses on investing in off-campus US student housing adjacent to large top-tier US public universities with the aim of generating long term, reliable returns.

The REIT will own nine properties worth US$136 million with portfolio occupancy of 96%.

Auctus is a global investment manager with a focus on investment opportunities across private equity, infrastructure, and private real estate.

"We're delighted to be working with Auctus to enable the offer of its unique US student housing REIT to investors in Australia," Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"As the market leading provider of RE service in Australia, this REIT is yet another example of the diversity of investment fund types being offered to Australian investors. When such varied funds are being brought to market, it makes sense that fund managers look to a specialist professional RE which has experience and capability across all types of funds governance."

Auctus managing director Campbell McComb commented on the mandate: "Working with Equity Trustees means we benefit from their decades of experience as a trustee and RE in the Australian financial industry and can also draw on their global experience".

"This REIT is the only Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy in investing in US student housing. It is focused on seeking to achieve long-term returns through a combination of income through rental yields along with potential long-term capital growth."

Read more: Equity TrusteesUS Student Housing REITActus Investment GroupASXCampbell McComb
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead
Alpha females
Saxo Markets Australia rolls out new platform
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
Resolution Capital to list active ETF
AGL rejects Cannon-Brookes, Brookfield bid
Bell Financial Group in AUSTRAC probe
Assets under custody hit $4.7tn
ASIC considering more action on Sterling collapse
ASX chief steps down

Editor's Choice

80% of Aussies expect ethical investing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:49PM
Four in five Australians expect their money in super, banks and other investments to be invested responsibly, with 17% of Australians already investing in ethical and responsible products, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Northern Trust has established a new team of quantitative specialists for Asia Pacific, to be led out of Melbourne.

ASIC sets adviser exam dates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.