EQT chosen as RE for new property fund

Actus Investment Group listed a new US student housing real estate investment trust (REIT) yesterday, appointing Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

The REIT is the first public market offering from Auctus Investment Group Limited, a US student housing REIT.

The US Student Housing REIT (ASX: USQ) focusses on investing in off-campus US student housing adjacent to large top-tier US public universities with the aim of generating long term, reliable returns.

The REIT will own nine properties worth US$136 million with portfolio occupancy of 96%.

Auctus is a global investment manager with a focus on investment opportunities across private equity, infrastructure, and private real estate.

"We're delighted to be working with Auctus to enable the offer of its unique US student housing REIT to investors in Australia," Equity Trustees executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said.

"As the market leading provider of RE service in Australia, this REIT is yet another example of the diversity of investment fund types being offered to Australian investors. When such varied funds are being brought to market, it makes sense that fund managers look to a specialist professional RE which has experience and capability across all types of funds governance."

Auctus managing director Campbell McComb commented on the mandate: "Working with Equity Trustees means we benefit from their decades of experience as a trustee and RE in the Australian financial industry and can also draw on their global experience".

"This REIT is the only Australian-listed property trust with a primary strategy in investing in US student housing. It is focused on seeking to achieve long-term returns through a combination of income through rental yields along with potential long-term capital growth."