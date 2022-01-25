NEWS
Investment

Environmental goals edge out social issues

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:14PM

Sustainable investors tend to favour environmental-themed strategies over social ones as the former is more tangible and easier to measure.

According to Robeco head of sustainable investing research Rachel Whittaker, environmental factors such as emissions and water usage are measurable and easier to define compared to social factors, thus making it relatively seamless to incorporate in investment processes.

Technical solutions for environmental problems are also readily available compared to finding solutions to social problems, which require behavioural change.

"This makes the environmental factor a popular topic for thematic investors with an interest in product impact, particularly when there is a political support for green industries," she said.

Gender equality is perhaps the social theme that has gained prominence over the last decade.

At the end of 2020, Robeco estimated that US$11 billion of assets were held in gender equality-themed assets.

Meanwhile, regulation has progressed faster for environmental investing than for social investing.

For example, the EU Sustainable Taxonomy began in 2018 focusing almost exclusively on environmental issues, while social issues received a brief mention.

"Work on a Social Taxonomy finally began in 2021. Ongoing discussions about whether the taxonomies should be separate or combined illustrate that even the experts are struggling with the same question that all investors face - how to balance all of the issues competing for our attention?" Whittaker said.

Ultimately, Whittaker points out that the 'E' and 'S' are inextricably linked. As an example, eradicating hunger is interconnected with managing the impact of climate change and biodiversity on agricultural productivity.

"Trying to entirely disaggregate E and S issues and weigh up their relative importance could ultimately be a distraction from the goal of driving positive change and identifying attractive investment opportunities," she said.

Read more: RobecoRachel Whittaker
