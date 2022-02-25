NEWS
Investment

EM investors brace for geopolitical impact

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 FEB 2022   12:34PM

Russia's shocking attack on the Ukraine has far-reaching implications for emerging markets investors.

Franklin Templeton's emerging markets team said it is "monitoring developments very closely, with the twin goals of being risk-aware and prioritising client interests".

"Following a 14% rally in the MSCI Russia Index in 2021, the index has posted double-digit declines in 2022 as investors factor in the risk of sanctions, dividend cuts and higher risk premiums," Franklin Templeton said.

Prior to this conflict, the team saw constructive, diversified exposures, particularly in Russia's energy and financial sectors.

More specifically, the fund manager's view on Russian corporates came with strong fundamentals - high return on equity, low valuations, and superior earnings growth prospects.

"The market is now more focused on the conflict than investment opportunities in the economy. The invasion of Ukraine is testing our conviction, but our views are unchanged for now, acknowledging this will put short-term pressure on performance," Franklin Templeton said.

Federated Hermes emerging markets portfolio manager Kunjal Gala foresees Russia potentially moving out of major emerging market indices because of investment outflows.

"We currently maintain an underweight allocation to Russia and are further reducing our position. Despite low valuation, and a possible bounce in stocks, prospects for the Russian economy will be weak going forward. At some point, the euphoria in the energy markets should also cool down, turning the tailwinds into headwinds for the Russian economy dependent on oil and gas," he said.

Russia represents a "small but highly conspicuous part" of the emerging markets universe, according to Martin Currie, pointing out the country's political risk that investors take on.

The country's stock market is dominated by state-owned national champions such as Gazprom, Rosneft and Sberbank.

"The politicised nature of the Russian market is exacerbated by the fact that much of Russia's political ideology is at odds with that of the US, UK and EU. Within our Global Emerging Markets strategy, we seek to allocate portfolio risk to stock specific factors rather than to macro-related factors," Martin Currie said.

The fund manager has maintained its exposure to Russia since 2014 when it annexed Crimea - a similar portion to the country's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

"We have not been prepared to take more risk given the unpredictable nature of Russian geopolitical risk. Despite its geopolitical challenges, Russia is home to some highly profitable and well managed businesses which, in light of the ever-present political risks, trade at much lower valuations than their global peers," Martin Currie said.

If to be guided by history, Evergreen Consultants director and founder Angela Ashton said markets often sell-off in the lead-up to an armed conflict due to heightened uncertainty, but typically recover once war has commenced.

"Current underlying economic conditions could mean that market outcomes are less satisfactory if the conflict cannot be contained, especially if central banks make a policy error," she said.

"In examining sharemarket behaviour over the past hundred years, we think it is particularly important to note that uncertainty in the pre-war phase is mostly focused on what the response of the superpower nation is going to be (typically, this has been the US) and how this might impact financial market liquidity."

