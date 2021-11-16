Demand for niche advice firms increases

Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Currently, there is demand from buyers for complete licensee groups with between 50 to 200 authorised representatives.

Another area of demand is pure risk insurance businesses of any size that generate $100,000 to $1 million of recurring revenue. Those looking to acquire express strong interest in AFS licences.

These could be a plain vanilla-type AFSL with the standard authorisations such as superannuation, risk insurance and financial planning advice, or they may have the ability to trade in options and derivatives, making them worth four times more, Radar Results chief executive John Birt said.

AFSLs with managed discretionary accounts can sell for $120,000, while those with forex capability are rare and generate a premium.

After the 2012 Future of Financial Advice reforms and the Hayne Royal Commission report was released in Feb 2019, many buyers now want to buy only financial planning clients who pay annual fees of between $4000 and $8000 per annum, Birt said.

However, there are exceptions, particularly where the sale price multiple is so low, and there's an opportunity to farm the clients in search of A and B grade clients, he added.

There is currently a financial advice firm up for sale in Victoria's Bendigo region. Recurring revenue sits at about $430,000 per annum with a multiple of 2.2 times.

An advice firm located in Northwest Sydney has $2.6 million of recurring revenue, of which 50% comes from risk insurance clients. The firm has 10 staff and $250 million of funds under management.