NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Demand for niche advice firms increases

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:25PM

Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Currently, there is demand from buyers for complete licensee groups with between 50 to 200 authorised representatives.

Another area of demand is pure risk insurance businesses of any size that generate $100,000 to $1 million of recurring revenue. Those looking to acquire express strong interest in AFS licences.

These could be a plain vanilla-type AFSL with the standard authorisations such as superannuation, risk insurance and financial planning advice, or they may have the ability to trade in options and derivatives, making them worth four times more, Radar Results chief executive John Birt said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

AFSLs with managed discretionary accounts can sell for $120,000, while those with forex capability are rare and generate a premium.

After the 2012 Future of Financial Advice reforms and the Hayne Royal Commission report was released in Feb 2019, many buyers now want to buy only financial planning clients who pay annual fees of between $4000 and $8000 per annum, Birt said.

However, there are exceptions, particularly where the sale price multiple is so low, and there's an opportunity to farm the clients in search of A and B grade clients, he added.

There is currently a financial advice firm up for sale in Victoria's Bendigo region. Recurring revenue sits at about $430,000 per annum with a multiple of 2.2 times.

An advice firm located in Northwest Sydney has $2.6 million of recurring revenue, of which 50% comes from risk insurance clients. The firm has 10 staff and $250 million of funds under management.

Read more: John BirtFuture of Financial Advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser overwhelm explained
Multiples paid for client books dip
Calls for consent forms, opt-ins to be scrapped
AMP approved product list under fire
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
Practice valuations avoid COVID-19 hit
What SMSFs will look like in 2030
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
Stamping fees consultation kicks off
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out

Editor's Choice

ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC filed a contempt application in the Federal Court against James Mawhinney, the founder of Mayfair 101.

Demand for niche advice firms increases

KARREN VERGARA
Radar Results is seeing an uptick in demand for niche areas of financial advice, which includes risk insurance businesses.

Multi-boutique appoints head of private wealth

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Warakirri Asset Management hired from UBS for the newly created role of head of private wealth.

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey

KARREN VERGARA
Based on their currency hedging strategies, superannuation funds increasingly look offshore not only to invest in equities but also to gain more exposure to unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.