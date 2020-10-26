Daniel Crennan resigns

ASIC deputy chair Daniel Crennan has resigned following revelations his remuneration exceeded the regulator's salary cap.

Senator Mathias Cormann tabled a statement from Crennan during Senate Estimates this morning at the request of Treasury.

"In October 2018, I agreed to a request from the ASIC chair that I move to Sydney because of the higher number of commissioners in Melbourne," Crennan said in the statement.

"ASIC agreed to pay me a relocation package which included a rental allowance. I was told the payment of this allowance was consistent with ASIC policy."

Crennan said that in September 2020 he was first told of external advice about the Australian National Audit Office's (ANAO) position concerning the rental allowance being paid to him.

"I requested that ASIC cease paying me the rental allowance. I also offered and agreed to repay the rental allowance ASIC had paid to me," he said.

"Following its audit of ASIC's financial statements, the ANAO has recommended that an independent review be conducted into issues raised regarding relocation payments, including mine. That review will take some time."

In light of this, Crennan said he had decided to resign, claiming that he had intended to retire next year anyway.

"I had been intending to retire from my position in July 2021. However, in the current circumstances, I have decided that it is in the best interests of ASIC for me to resign now. I have therefore tendered my resignation to the Treasurer with immediate effect," Crennan said.

"In order to ensure that ASIC's important work is not disrupted, I will remain available to facilitate the orderly transfer of work to my successor."

He thanked the government and his fellow commissioners and said that he wished his replacement every success.

Crennan's resignation comes after he had stepped aside along with ASIC chair James Shipton in light of the ANAO's probe into the relocation payments and rental assistance the two were paid.

Shipton relocated from the US to lead the regulator, while Crennan moved from Melbourne to Sydney in 2018 to take up his role.

ASIC was first notified of the issue over 12 months ago, but acknowledged that it was only raised with Shipton and Crennan recently.

Crennan requested his housing expenses of $750 a week be ceased and offered to repay $69,921 as a debt due to the Commonwealth, following legal advice, just two weeks ago.