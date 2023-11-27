Conscious Investment Management fund receives $50m

Conscious Investment Management has received more than $50 million in commitments for its second Social Housing Fund (CIMSHF2) as it reaches its first close.

The Paul Ramsay Foundation is the cornerstone investor in CIMSFH2, which will aim to deliver market-rate financial returns while investing in social and affordable housing in Australia. Other investors backing the fund include several family offices and foundation clients of Australian Impact Investments, such as the Siddle Family Foundation and Snow Foundation.

The first investment of the new fund will be in conjunction with the NSW Government and Bridge Housing, to fund the acquisition of up to 90 social housing dwellings in Sydney, according to chief investment officer Matthew Tominc.

"The second fund will fund a number of different assets under different programs," Tominc said.

"The seed asset replicates what we did in Victoria but this time in New South Wales, with Bridge Housing, a Sydney-based community housing provider."

CIMSHF2 follows the 2021 launch of CIM's first social housing fund, which invested in Australia's first large-scale, privately-funded social and affordable housing transaction - an approximately $130 million investment alongside the Victorian government and Community Housing Association, HousingFirst.

CIMSHF2 represents a continuation of this model and is designed to continue to demonstrate that social and affordable housing can be a financially attractive, deep-impact asset class that is investible at an institutional scale.

Tominc praised The Paul Ramsay Foundation for its cornerstone investment and pointed to the foundation and other investors in CIMSHF2 for the common alignment between investment and impact.

"The Paul Ramsay Foundation has been so supportive of our fund," Tominc said. "They've cornerstoned a few funds for us. It's so powerful to have values-aligned capital investing in what we're doing. You need to walk the worlds between investment and having an impact, and that's why knowing where our capital comes from is such an advantage.

"The Paul Ramsay Foundation also brings skills to the table in terms of how they do impact measurement, and they have a big philanthropic team thinking about this and breaking cycles of disadvantage. It is really powerful to have them on board."

CIM currently has more than $300 million in total funds under management and is targeting $500 million AUM, Tominc said.

CIMSHF2 will work closely in partnership with the community housing sector to finance assets in combination with government funding programs, including the recently announced federal government funding initiatives, the Housing Australia Future Fund and the National Housing Accord.

These programs aim to stimulate institutional investment in the social and affordable housing sector and target the delivery of 40,000 new social and affordable homes over the next five years.

CIM has also announced that John White will join CIM as a special advisor, focusing his time on CIMSHF2.

White is a special advisor to Heitman, a US$53 billion global real estate investment manager where he previously worked for over a decade as a senior managing director and member of the firm's global management and global investment committees. John also serves as non-executive director of HousingFirst and non-executive director and chair of Cafs. Previously, White held senior roles at Challenger Financial Services, HSBC and ANZ Banking Group.

CIMSHF2 is currently open for investment. The fund is a 12-year closed end, capital call vehicle and is targeting a second close in Q1 2024.