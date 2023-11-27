Conscious Investment Management fund receives $50m

Conscious Investment Management fund receives $50mBY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS | MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023 7:50PM
Read more: Paul Ramsay Foundation, Housing Australia Future Fund, John White, Matthew Tominc, Siddle Family Foundation, Snow Foundation
Conscious Investment Management has received more than $50 million in commitments for its second Social Housing Fund (CIMSHF2) as it reaches its first close.
The Paul Ramsay Foundation is the cornerstone investor in CIMSFH2, which will aim to deliver market-rate financial returns while investing in social and affordable housing in Australia. Other investors backing the fund include several family offices and foundation clients of Australian Impact Investments, such as the Siddle Family Foundation and Snow Foundation.
The first investment of the new fund will be in conjunction with the NSW Government and Bridge Housing, to fund the acquisition of up to 90 social housing dwellings in Sydney, according to chief investment officer Matthew Tominc.
"The
second
fund
will
fund
a
number
of
different
assets
under
different
programs,"
Tominc
said.
CIMSHF2 follows the 2021 launch of CIM's first social housing fund, which invested in Australia's first large-scale, privately-funded social and affordable housing transaction - an approximately $130 million investment alongside the Victorian government and Community Housing Association, HousingFirst.
CIMSHF2 represents a continuation of this model and is designed to continue to demonstrate that social and affordable housing can be a financially attractive, deep-impact asset class that is investible at an institutional scale.
Tominc praised The Paul Ramsay Foundation for its cornerstone investment and pointed to the foundation and other investors in CIMSHF2 for the common alignment between investment and impact.
"The Paul Ramsay Foundation has been so supportive of our fund," Tominc said. "They've cornerstoned a few funds for us. It's so powerful to have values-aligned capital investing in what we're doing. You need to walk the worlds between investment and having an impact, and that's why knowing where our capital comes from is such an advantage.
"The Paul Ramsay Foundation also brings skills to the table in terms of how they do impact measurement, and they have a big philanthropic team thinking about this and breaking cycles of disadvantage. It is really powerful to have them on board."
CIM currently has more than $300 million in total funds under management and is targeting $500 million AUM, Tominc said.
CIMSHF2 will work closely in partnership with the community housing sector to finance assets in combination with government funding programs, including the recently announced federal government funding initiatives, the Housing Australia Future Fund and the National Housing Accord.
These programs aim to stimulate institutional investment in the social and affordable housing sector and target the delivery of 40,000 new social and affordable homes over the next five years.
CIM has also announced that John White will join CIM as a special advisor, focusing his time on CIMSHF2.
White is a special advisor to Heitman, a US$53 billion global real estate investment manager where he previously worked for over a decade as a senior managing director and member of the firm's global management and global investment committees. John also serves as non-executive director of HousingFirst and non-executive director and chair of Cafs. Previously, White held senior roles at Challenger Financial Services, HSBC and ANZ Banking Group.
CIMSHF2 is currently open for investment. The fund is a 12-year closed end, capital call vehicle and is targeting a second close in Q1 2024.
Related News
Editor's Choice
British banker to become RBA deputy governor|
Former JPMAM Australia head joins Nest|
Gender pay gap trends down: WGEA|
Commonwealth Super Corp selects Challenger for retirement products|
|Sponsored by
La Trobe Financial announce global asset management strategy
La Trobe Financial launch a US Private Credit product developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley for Australian wholesale investors.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?
Edwina Maloney
AMP LIMITED