Economics
Chief economist update: RBA increases and extends TFF
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   10:32AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept domestic interest rates unchanged - the targets for the official cash rate at 0.25% and the yield on 3-year Australian Government bonds at 25 basis points - at its September meeting, as expected.

What came as a bit of a surprise was the RBA board's decision to increase and extend its Term Funding Facility.

"Under the expanded Term Funding Facility, authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs) will have access to additional funding, equivalent to 2% of their outstanding credit, at a fixed rate of 25 basis points for three years. ADIs will be able to draw on this extra funding up until the end of June 2021," the RBA said.

"This extension will ensure that all ADIs continue to have access to the Term Funding Facility after the end of September, when the window for drawings under the initial allowance of 3% of outstanding credit closes. Additional allowances associated with an ADI's growth of business credit will now also be available until the end of June 2021."

The increase in the TFF to around $200 billion would keep funding costs for ADIs low for longer which, in turn, allows them to provide cheap credit to businesses and individuals.

As the RBA itself declared: "The increase and extension to the TFF is in response to the ongoing protracted economic weakness and high uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. By taking these actions the bank is further supporting the Australian economy through this difficult period".

The Australian central bank has gone further in September.

While we're already aware of the bank's monthly assurance in its statement that, "The board will maintain highly accommodative settings as long as is required," the latest forward guidance added a phrase in the closing paragraph that it is considering "how further monetary measures could support the recovery".

This implies the RBA may have become concerned that Australia's second wave - which prompted Stage 4 restrictions in Victoria (the second largest state) and state border closures - would prolong the eventual recovery in the domestic economy.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

