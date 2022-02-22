NEWS
Investment

Charter Hall snags another Bunnings

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 22 FEB 2022   11:30AM

Charter Hall Direct Industrial Fund No.4 (DIF4) has acquired its 66th Bunnings warehouse, located in South Nowra.

The property was purchased by the fund manager for $65.3 million, with an attractive net lease of 12 years and an initial passing yield of 4.0%.

With a prominent 240 metre frontage, this is the only Bunnings in the trade area and the largest on the NSW South Coast.

The property is a near new, full format warehouse, offering limited capital expenditure over the remaining 11-year lease term.

Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steven Bennett said DIF4's acquisition of Bunnings Nowra adds to the fund's growing portfolio of high-quality properties with strong tenant covenants.

"Bunnings is arguably one of Australia's most trusted businesses and we are proud to add its Nowra store to the fund's long term and resilient tenants," Bennett said.

This acquisition raises the number of Bunnings properties across Charter Hall's portfolios to a total of 66, representing a gross annual value of almost $3.7 billion. https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/charter-hall-adds-three-properties-176984818?q=bunnings

"The acquisition of Bunnings Nowra is in line with DIF4's strategy to invest in quality properties in premium locations with high capital growth potential and long weighted average leases," Charter Hall direct fund manager Julian Menegazzo said.

"With a WALE of 11 years remaining, and fixed 2.5% annual rent reviews, we're pleased to welcome Bunnings Nowra to the fund and look forward to enhancing the portfolio's relationship with an Australian icon."

Read more: Charter HallSteven BennettJulian Menegazzo
