Centuria acquires industrial assets

Centuria has added two new assets to its Industrial REIT stable, which it acquired for a combined $32.5 million.

As the responsible entity of the ASX-listed REIT, Centuria Property Funds No. 2 acquired a Beacon Lightings purpose-built distribution facility in Melbourne, as well as Breezeway Australia's Queensland head office and manufacturing facility in Brisbane.

The two industrial assets boast 100% occupancy and have an average WALE of eight years.

"The acquisitions build on [Centuria Industrial REIT's] strategy to acquire fit-for-purpose, high-quality industrial assets in key in-fill locations throughout Australia," the property manager said.

The Melbourne-based property comprises of an 11,469sqm warehouse and office facility on a two hectare site. The asset was secured by Centuria for $20 million under a triple-net lease structure, with an initial yield of 5.5%.

Meantime, the Brisbane-based property is 5893sqm of gross leasable area within a 9000sqm site. The industrial asset was acquired of $12.5 million, with an initial yield or 6.7%.

Centuria said the assets add to its recent three acquisitions announced in early August, including a $416.7 million Telstra Data Centre.

Centuria Industrial REIT portfolio manager Jesse Curtis said the acquisitions demonstrate the fund's focus on growth.

"We have commenced FY21 strongly with quality acquisitions that complement [Centuria Industrial REIT's] portfolio, provide strong income streams and support opportunities to undertake active management initiatives across our asset base," he said.

"We remain focused on increasing quality, scale and investor relevance as Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT."

The REIT had a portfolio value of $1.6 billion as at December 31.