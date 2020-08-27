NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Centuria acquires industrial assets
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:00PM

Centuria has added two new assets to its Industrial REIT stable, which it acquired for a combined $32.5 million.

As the responsible entity of the ASX-listed REIT, Centuria Property Funds No. 2 acquired a Beacon Lightings purpose-built distribution facility in Melbourne, as well as Breezeway Australia's Queensland head office and manufacturing facility in Brisbane.

The two industrial assets boast 100% occupancy and have an average WALE of eight years.

"The acquisitions build on [Centuria Industrial REIT's] strategy to acquire fit-for-purpose, high-quality industrial assets in key in-fill locations throughout Australia," the property manager said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

The Melbourne-based property comprises of an 11,469sqm warehouse and office facility on a two hectare site. The asset was secured by Centuria for $20 million under a triple-net lease structure, with an initial yield of 5.5%.

Meantime, the Brisbane-based property is 5893sqm of gross leasable area within a 9000sqm site. The industrial asset was acquired of $12.5 million, with an initial yield or 6.7%.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

Centuria said the assets add to its recent three acquisitions announced in early August, including a $416.7 million Telstra Data Centre.

Centuria Industrial REIT portfolio manager Jesse Curtis said the acquisitions demonstrate the fund's focus on growth.

"We have commenced FY21 strongly with quality acquisitions that complement [Centuria Industrial REIT's] portfolio, provide strong income streams and support opportunities to undertake active management initiatives across our asset base," he said.

"We remain focused on increasing quality, scale and investor relevance as Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT."

The REIT had a portfolio value of $1.6 billion as at December 31.

Read more: Centuria Industrial REITBreezeway AustraliaCenturia Property FundsBeacon LightingsJesse Curtis
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
REIT revises up portfolio value
HUB24, Pinnacle say goodbye to S&P/ASX 200
Centuria reveals new fund manager
New leadership for fund manager
Centuria REIT sees $755m off-market takeover
Centuria acquires Government headquarters
Centuria listed funds CEO to step down
Family office takes asset manager stake to $55m
Property manager creates unlisted fund
Centuria acquires property platform
Editor's Choice
No bonus again for Platinum's Clifford
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
Kerr Neilson's successor at Platinum Asset Management has forgone his variable awards for a second year in the row, as the ASX-listed fund manager reports a 1.3% dip in its profits for FY20.
Heine family sells Netwealth shares
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
The Heine family took advantage of Netwealth's strong results and buoyant share price yesterday to sell down about $76 million worth of shares in the company -- a tiny sliver of their expansive holding.
Household debt a major risk: RBA
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:38PM
The long-run rise in household indebtedness has increased concerns about the risks this poses globally to banking sectors and economies more broadly, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
ASIC drops CBA investigation
ALLY SELBY  |   12:29PM
Commonwealth Bank has announced the corporate watchdog will not be taking any action against the bank nor its directors over a money laundering and counter-terrorism scandal identified by AUSTRAC three years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something s5z7xKyH