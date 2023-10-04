Bullock keeps cash rate at 4.10%

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock has left the cash rate at 4.10% for the month of October.

Announcing the latest monetary policy decision whilst taking the helm for the first time, Bullock left the door open for potential rate hikes in the future.

"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," she said.

This is off the back of disappointing inflation data which rose to 5.2% in August from 4.9% in July.

"Timely indicators on inflation suggest that goods price inflation has eased further, Bullock said, but the prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly and fuel prices have risen noticeably of late.

Rent inflation also remains elevated. The central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline and to be back within the 2-3% target range in late 2025," she said.

Head of Deloitte Access Economics Pradeep Philip said the decision to hold rates is the correct one as businesses and households breathe a collective sigh of relief in a slowing economy.

Philip pointed to Australians spending more fuel, energy, and holiday travel as the drivers behind higher levels of inflation.

"If you exclude these items, underlying inflation in the year to August was lower than it was in the year to July," he said.

"Price inflation across these more volatile categories is being driven by supply-side pressures, like global energy prices. As we have been saying for months, increasing the cash rate is only good for reducing demand-side pressures like consumer demand."

HSBC chief economist for ANZ and global commodities Paul Bloxham predicts a 0.25% hike in the last quarter of 2023, potentially in the November meeting.

"We expect that next week the RBA board will discuss the possibility of hiking by 25bps in October but opt to hold steady as it waits for more information on prices," he said.

Before the RBA began lifting the base rate in May last year, the average outstanding owner-occupier rate was 2.86% and is now 6.86%, according to RateCity.com.au research director Sally Tindall.

"The RBA has bought itself yet another month to assess how households are holding up under the weight of the previous 12 cash rate increases. It has said more hikes could be necessary but it's not going to lift the cash rate again unless it is absolutely necessary," she said.

Some 8% of 900 mortgage holders surveyed by Canstar are already behind or struggling with keeping up with their loan repayments and will not be able to cope with another rate rise.