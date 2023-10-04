Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Bullock keeps cash rate at 4.10%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:38PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Michele Bullock has left the cash rate at 4.10% for the month of October.

Announcing the latest monetary policy decision whilst taking the helm for the first time, Bullock left the door open for potential rate hikes in the future.

"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," she said.

This is off the back of disappointing inflation data which rose to 5.2% in August from 4.9% in July.

"Timely indicators on inflation suggest that goods price inflation has eased further, Bullock said, but the prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly and fuel prices have risen noticeably of late.

Rent inflation also remains elevated. The central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline and to be back within the 2-3% target range in late 2025," she said.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Head of Deloitte Access Economics Pradeep Philip said the decision to hold rates is the correct one as businesses and households breathe a collective sigh of relief in a slowing economy.

Philip pointed to Australians spending more fuel, energy, and holiday travel as the drivers behind higher levels of inflation.

"If you exclude these items, underlying inflation in the year to August was lower than it was in the year to July," he said.

"Price inflation across these more volatile categories is being driven by supply-side pressures, like global energy prices. As we have been saying for months, increasing the cash rate is only good for reducing demand-side pressures like consumer demand."

HSBC chief economist for ANZ and global commodities Paul Bloxham predicts a 0.25% hike in the last quarter of 2023, potentially in the November meeting.

"We expect that next week the RBA board will discuss the possibility of hiking by 25bps in October but opt to hold steady as it waits for more information on prices," he said.

Before the RBA began lifting the base rate in May last year, the average outstanding owner-occupier rate was 2.86% and is now 6.86%, according to RateCity.com.au research director Sally Tindall.

"The RBA has bought itself yet another month to assess how households are holding up under the weight of the previous 12 cash rate increases. It has said more hikes could be necessary but it's not going to lift the cash rate again unless it is absolutely necessary," she said.

Some 8% of 900 mortgage holders surveyed by Canstar are already behind or struggling with keeping up with their loan repayments and will not be able to cope with another rate rise.

Read more: Michele BullockReserve Bank of AustraliaHead of Deloitte Access Economics Pradeep PhilipANZAustraliansCanstarCPIPaul BloxhamRentSally Tindall
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Inflation rises to 5.2%
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
Coolabah Capital launches new active ETP
Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe
Goldman Sachs appoints head of equity capital markets
Bank of England holds rates at 5.25%
Josh Frydenberg takes over as Goldman Sachs chair
Investing in research generates threefold economic output
Latest CPI data provides case for rate pause
RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy

Editor's Choice

Super tax break changes open for consultation

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.