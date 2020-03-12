Bridges acquires bank advice business

Bridges Financial Services will take over the financial planning business of a 140-year-year old bank.

Following a comprehensive review, IMB Bank has announced it will sell its financial planning business to Bridges, effective May 1. The sale sees Bridges take over IMB's advice business assets and provide ongoing advice services to IMB members through an exclusive referral arrangement.

All IMB clients will transfer to Bridges, with their current arrangements and advice unchanged. All IMB financial advisers and staff will also transfer, and most advisers will retain the same clients.

The sale will provide IMB clients with a wider range of specialised financial planning services than IMB is able to offer, IMB chief executive Robert Ryan said.

"Our strategic partnership with Bridges will also allow us to support the advice needs of our members as we continue to expand geographically," he added.

"Financial advice remains an important part of our suite of services and we will refer members seeking financial advice to Bridges under a referral relationship. We remain committed to our purpose of providing simple, authentic member-owned banking, and we believe Bridges will further enhance and enrich our offering."

He said Bridges was chosen as it offered a compelling proposition for clients.

"Bridges provides financial planning services to approximately 60% of the mutual banking industry and understands and respects the principles of customer-owned banking, and its values and commitment to providing quality specialised financial planning advice closely aligns with ours," Ryan said.

"At Bridges, we believe financial advice makes a difference and we are delighted to be able to work with one of Australia's largest member-owned banks to give more IMB customers the opportunity to access comprehensive financial advice," Bridges chief executive Nathan Stanton said.

"Bridges has grown to become one of Australia's largest national financial planning and stockbroking organisations and, during this time, has become the partner of choice for the customer-owned banking industry."