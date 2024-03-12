Newspaper icon
Investment

Blossom launches new fixed income product

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAR 2024   12:00PM

Blossom, an Australian fixed income app, has launched Blossom Plus, a managed fund that offers access to bond investments with a target return of 7%.

The new product is designed for investors who want to maximise the value of the savings made on their lifestyle cutbacks.

It aims to provide investors with an "alternative investment option" to build savings for longer term financial goals.

The Blossom Plus Fund has a $5000 minimum investment and offers quarterly withdrawals.

Blossom co-founder and chief executive Gaby Rosenberg said the new offering is well positioned to help hard-saving Australians squeeze more value out of their dollar.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of Blossom Plus to our app, to help investors maximise the value of their loud budgeting efforts, boosted by the power of fixed income to earn a higher return," Rosenberg said.

However, the launch is part of a larger journey towards providing investors with tools to build wealth.

"Blossom has an exciting roadmap ahead for 2024 with further announcements on their way," Rosenberg added.

Last year, Blossom doubled its funds under management (FUM) to reach $50 million. It also achieved 13,000 sign-ups.

"We've seen a surge in interest in fixed income investments, but we're not stopping here," she said.

Blossom is aiming to double FUM again to $100 million in 2024.

