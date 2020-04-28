BlackRock turns optimistic on credit

Central bank action including buying corporate bonds combined with cheapened valuation has led BlackRock Investment Institute to upgrade credit to a modest overweight.

BlackRock's latest six to 12 month tactical views on major global asset classes (in USD terms) are now neutral for all global asset classes (equities, government bonds and cash) except credit, which it upgraded in April.

"We are mostly sticking to benchmark holdings on an asset class level; prefer credit over equities; and favor rebalancing into the risk asset decline," it said in a research note led by BlackRock Investment Institute head Jean Boivin.

On credit, BlackRock thinks the temporary liquidity issues could be helped by central bank actions but the valuations have come down for the asset class.

"We have upgraded credit to modestly overweight. Extraordinary measures by central banks - including purchases of corporate debt -provide a favorable backdrop. Developed market central bank actions should pave the way for lower volatility in interest rates, providing a stable environment for credit spreads to narrow," Boivin said in the note.

"The risk of temporary liquidity crunches remains. Yet valuations have cheapened and coupon income is crucial in a world starved for yield."

Relative value in equities

Within equities, its highest conviction overweight is to US stocks while the highest-conviction underweight is to Euro area.

"We are overweight US equities for their relative quality bias and the sizable policy response to the outbreak: large fiscal stimulus coupled with the Federal Reserve's commitment to keep rates low and markets functioning," Boivin said.

"We stay underweight on European equities. We see greater upside elsewhere in an eventual recovery. Europe is more dependent on foreign trade."

Japan equities are underweight (limited fiscal and monetary policy room for its central bank) while EM equities are neutral (cheaper valuations but COVID-19 is testing public health care systems and cheaper oil may challenge some EM economies).

Fixed income picks

BlackRock Investment Institute's views on EM local currency debt have changed, as it downgrades the asset class to neutral from previous overweight as compared to broader global asset classes.

"[This is] because we see a risk of further currency declines in key markets amid monetary and fiscal easing. This could wipe out the asset class's attractive coupon income," he said.

In fixed income, its highest-conviction overweight is to US Treasuries. It is neutral to overweight on all other fixed income asset classes, except German bonds.

"We like US Treasuries. Low rates reduce their ability to cushion against risk asset selloffs, but we see greater room for long-term yields to fall further in the US than in other developed markets," Boivin said.

"We remain underweight bunds. They provide little cushion against major risk events, but would not add to our underweight after recent underperformance versus US Treasuries."