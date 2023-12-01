Billionaires of all ages watching AI: Research

Across the globe, billionaires of all generations are watching and are likely to continue following the opportunities and risks of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The latest UBS Billionaire Ambitions Report, now in its ninth edition, surveyed 79 billionaire clients from across the globe between June 30 and September 17.

Interestingly, the APAC region minted the most new self-made billionaires during the period, at 81.4% globally.

"At a time of rapid change which inevitably brings business challenges, first-generation billionaires are worried about different risks than multigenerational billionaires," the report said.

The report found 66% of first-generation wealth creators were concerned about a potential US recession and 62% about geopolitical tensions.

Among the successors, though, inflationary pressures (57%) and the availability and price of raw materials (52%) were top of mind.

However, a topic all generations agreed on was the opportunities and risks of generative AI.

Around two-thirds (65%) surveyed see AI as offering one of the greatest commercial opportunities to their operating business over 12 months.

In a related finding, 59% of APAC billionaires and 53% of billionaires globally view the possibility of new technologies disrupting their existing operating model as one of the most significant risks from technological change over the next 12 months.

Concerns were greatest among billionaires in sectors such as financial services and health and infrastructure, and less acute in business, professional or technology services sectors.

Still, over half (58%) view cyber threats or hacking as one of the biggest risks.

When it comes to investing, 43% of first-generation wealth created said they intend to increase their allocation to private debt over the next 12 months and 38% plan to increase developed market bond holdings.

By contrast, the successor generations favour private equity, with 59% looking to raise direct private equity investments and 55% looking to invest more in private equity funds.

"This year's report found that the majority of billionaires that accumulated wealth in the last year, did so through inheritance as opposed to entrepreneurship," UBS Global Wealth Management head of strategic clients Benjamin Cavalli said.

"Engineering a smooth succession will require founders and their families to do things differently, more than ever discovering common values and purpose to navigate a way forward that appeases all generations and allows them to continue building their legacies."

Meanwhile, UBS Global Wealth Management Asia chair and APAC co-head Amy Lo said it's exciting to see the rise of billionaires in the region.

"The great wealth transfer among billionaires and wealthy families has also started to show momentum, highlighting the importance of finding consensus between generations on family legacies," Lo said.

"Billionaires in APAC are increasingly seeking effective family strategies and bespoke succession planning advice to build family connections and foster the exchange of values and experience between generations.

"Yet no family is the same, so we will continue to work closely with out clients along the journey to achieve their family and business goals."