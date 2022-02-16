NEWS
Executive Appointments

Australian Unity Trustees adds lawyer

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 FEB 2022   12:32PM

Australian Unity Trustees has appointed a national legal partnerships manager.

Angela Ehsani steps into the role of national manager, legal partnerships.

Based in Sydney, Ehsani will lead Australian Unity Trustees' national network of personal injury and succession lawyers.

Her role will be focussed on creating mutually beneficial channel partnerships and raising awareness for Australian Unity Trustees' services in the sector.

Ehsani has previously served in legal advisory and corporate development roles at firms including Clayton Utz, Lander & Rogers and most recently was at AMP Advice as head of its Law Sector business.

Australian Unity Trustees executive general manager, trustee Alex Madsen commented on the appointment.

"As a wellbeing company and trusted mutual, Australian Unity Trustees is the ideal partner to deliver trust management, financial attorney and administration services to the clients of Australia's personal injury and succession law firms," Madsen said.

"Angela's legal experience and strong network of personal injury and succession lawyers built in her previous roles will be highly valuable as we raise awareness for our offering and seek partnerships that ultimately benefit Australians."

Ehsani added that she is looking forward to her new position.

"I'm proud to join Australian Unity Trustees, a company focused on the wellbeing of Australians and their loved ones," she said.

"By expanding our partnership network in the legal sector and raising greater awareness for our services, we hope to create longstanding and trusted referral partnerships that benefit clients."

