Australia vulnerable to further shocks: RBA

Australian businesses and households are vulnerable to further shocks following high inflation and the tightening of monetary policy.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) most recent Financial Stability Review, the Australian business sector remains resilient off the back of strong demand and high cash buffers supporting profitability and balance sheets.

Nonetheless, the report flagged persistent cost pressures, along with a decline in demand, are putting pressure on some profitability and liquid reserves.

The RBA explained that insolvencies within the business sector have risen from the exceptionally low levels observed during the pandemic. While most are small companies, the report revealed the number of medium and large companies becoming insolvent has also increased of late.

It explained that insolvencies of larger businesses pose greater potential to transmit stress on households and other businesses. This is due to their larger workforce, higher levels of debt and increased interlinkages with other businesses via trade credit.

According to the RBA, insolvent firms tend to have unsecured debt, likely with non-bank lenders and other businesses, as well as debts to the Australian Taxation Office.

Further, businesses facing profitability challenges are drawing down on cash buffers to support their operations or service debts.

Going forward, a decline in demand associated with a slowdown in the economy will remain a key risk for business profitability and debt servicing.

Businesses that are exposed to discretionary consumer spending or that cannot reduce costs quickly when revenues fall will likely face significant declines in profits.

Pressures on profits will be most challenging for highly indebted businesses that are already drawing down on their cash buffers, the RBA said.

Companies affected by significant declines in profits and low cash buffers are more likely to reduce their number of employees, and therefore transmit financial stress to households.

According to the report a small but rising share of borrowers are on the cusp, or in the early stages, of financial stress and alarmingly it found, a growing share of households have sought financial counselling.

The National Debt Helpline (NDH) for example has seen demand for its services increase by around one-quarter from the low level experienced during the pandemic.

Nonetheless, most households have continued to service their debts despite budget pressures causing arrears and personal insolvencies.

The report found that although the risk of insolvency is increasing, its impact on the wider financial system continues to be minimal.

The RBA said Australian banks are profitable and hold capital and liquid assets in excess of regulatory requirements.

Further, banks' funding sources are relatively stable and include a large share of domestic deposits. This leaves them in a favourable position in the event of disruptions in international funding market conditions.

"Higher interest rates affect the balance sheets and cash flows of Australian banks in a range of ways, but the direct impacts are being prudently managed," the report concluded.