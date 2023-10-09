Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Australia vulnerable to further shocks: RBA

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 9 OCT 2023   12:37PM

Australian businesses and households are vulnerable to further shocks following high inflation and the tightening of monetary policy.

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) most recent Financial Stability Review, the Australian business sector remains resilient off the back of strong demand and high cash buffers supporting profitability and balance sheets.

Nonetheless, the report flagged persistent cost pressures, along with a decline in demand, are putting pressure on some profitability and liquid reserves.

The RBA explained that insolvencies within the business sector have risen from the exceptionally low levels observed during the pandemic. While most are small companies, the report revealed the number of medium and large companies becoming insolvent has also increased of late.

It explained that insolvencies of larger businesses pose greater potential to transmit stress on households and other businesses. This is due to their larger workforce, higher levels of debt and increased interlinkages with other businesses via trade credit.

According to the RBA, insolvent firms tend to have unsecured debt, likely with non-bank lenders and other businesses, as well as debts to the Australian Taxation Office.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Further, businesses facing profitability challenges are drawing down on cash buffers to support their operations or service debts.

Going forward, a decline in demand associated with a slowdown in the economy will remain a key risk for business profitability and debt servicing.

Businesses that are exposed to discretionary consumer spending or that cannot reduce costs quickly when revenues fall will likely face significant declines in profits.

Pressures on profits will be most challenging for highly indebted businesses that are already drawing down on their cash buffers, the RBA said.

Companies affected by significant declines in profits and low cash buffers are more likely to reduce their number of employees, and therefore transmit financial stress to households.

According to the report a small but rising share of borrowers are on the cusp, or in the early stages, of financial stress and alarmingly it found, a growing share of households have sought financial counselling.

The National Debt Helpline (NDH) for example has seen demand for its services increase by around one-quarter from the low level experienced during the pandemic.

Nonetheless, most households have continued to service their debts despite budget pressures causing arrears and personal insolvencies.

The report found that although the risk of insolvency is increasing, its impact on the wider financial system continues to be minimal.

The RBA said Australian banks are profitable and hold capital and liquid assets in excess of regulatory requirements.

Further, banks' funding sources are relatively stable and include a large share of domestic deposits. This leaves them in a favourable position in the event of disruptions in international funding market conditions.

"Higher interest rates affect the balance sheets and cash flows of Australian banks in a range of ways, but the direct impacts are being prudently managed," the report concluded.

Read more: Australian Taxation OfficeFinancial Stability ReviewReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bullock keeps cash rate at 4.10%
Super tax break changes open for consultation
Inflation rises to 5.2%
Coolabah Capital launches new active ETP
Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe
RBA holds cash rate at 4.1%
Latest CPI data provides case for rate pause
RBA considers impact of climate on monetary policy
ASIC, RBA set high expectations for ASX
Government cracks down following PwC scandal

Editor's Choice

Consultation paper released on aligning super payments with wages

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has released a consultation paper today, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed framework to synchronise superannuation payments with wages.

Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

AMP shareholder class action settlement slashed

KARREN VERGARA
Disgruntled AMP shareholders are set to receive $84 million out of the $110 million class action settlement after legal fees are taken out should the court approve the proposed amount.

Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Peter Costello has informed the government he will not pursue a third term as the chair of the Future Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.