Australia's first Filecoin fund launches

Holon Global Investments has launched the Holon Wholesale Filecoin Fund, allowing investors exposure to a different kind of digital asset.

The fund is seeking to raise $25 million over three months and will not charge a management fee.

Filecoin was developed by Protocol Labs and is the world's largest decentralised storage network, which allows users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace.

In launching the fund, Holon pointed to research which predicts the amount of digital data created over the next five years will be greater than twice the amount of data created since the advent of digital storage and experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 23%.

The fund will buy Filecoin and lend it to Holon Global Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Holon Global Investments, to use as collateral in the development of a decentralised cloud data storage business.

Holon Global Innovations will pay the fund a total return of one Filecoin for each Filecoin borrowed from the fund over a five-year fixed term; that is for every Filecoin Holon Innovations borrows from the fund, it will pay the fund two Filecoins at maturity.

Investors will also have exposure to movements in the value of Filecoin over the life of the fund.

Holon managing director Heath Behncke said he believes it is increasingly important for investors that have exposure to today's cloud businesses to have exposure to a disruptor in the same market.

"The fund allows sophisticated Australian investors to get in on the ground floor of the world's biggest start up. And it's important for investors to know the partnership with Gemini gives them confidence in one of the best custody solutions in the world," Behncke said.

Gemini will provide the fund with institutional-grade crypto storage and security. This allows Holon to store and manage the digital assets in a secure and compliant system. Gemini is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services to custody digital assets.