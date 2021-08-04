NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australia's first Filecoin fund launches

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 AUG 2021   12:15PM

Holon Global Investments has launched the Holon Wholesale Filecoin Fund, allowing investors exposure to a different kind of digital asset.

The fund is seeking to raise $25 million over three months and will not charge a management fee.

Filecoin was developed by Protocol Labs and is the world's largest decentralised storage network, which allows users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace.

In launching the fund, Holon pointed to research which predicts the amount of digital data created over the next five years will be greater than twice the amount of data created since the advent of digital storage and experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 23%.

The fund will buy Filecoin and lend it to Holon Global Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Holon Global Investments, to use as collateral in the development of a decentralised cloud data storage business.

Holon Global Innovations will pay the fund a total return of one Filecoin for each Filecoin borrowed from the fund over a five-year fixed term; that is for every Filecoin Holon Innovations borrows from the fund, it will pay the fund two Filecoins at maturity.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Investors will also have exposure to movements in the value of Filecoin over the life of the fund.

Holon managing director Heath Behncke said he believes it is increasingly important for investors that have exposure to today's cloud businesses to have exposure to a disruptor in the same market.

"The fund allows sophisticated Australian investors to get in on the ground floor of the world's biggest start up. And it's important for investors to know the partnership with Gemini gives them confidence in one of the best custody solutions in the world," Behncke said.

Gemini will provide the fund with institutional-grade crypto storage and security. This allows Holon to store and manage the digital assets in a secure and compliant system. Gemini is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the New York State Department of Financial Services to custody digital assets.

Read more: FilecoinFilecoin FundHolon Global InvestmentsGeminiHolon Global InnovationsHeath Behncke
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fund manager expands, hires two executives
Sigma wins industry fund equities mandate

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.