Aussie banks deliver record profits in FY23

Australia's major banks have achieved skyrocketing returns of $32.5 billion, up 14% from last year, driven by loan growth, margin expansion and the continued decline in notables.

This year, profits exceeded the previous record set in 2017 at $31.2 billion, reaching unprecedented highs.

PwC attributed the profit success to robust balance sheet growth and an increase in Net Interest Margin (NIM), leading to an unprecedented rise of $9 billion in net interest income.

Despite assumptions, the stellar results have come at the expense of the Aussie population, who have faced higher interest rates and increased mortgage repayments, PwC Australia banking and capital markets leader Sam Garland said this isn't the case.

"Clearly, rising mortgage rates are not fun and very difficult to deal with. However, there has never been a more competitive time for lending and deposits," he told Financial Standard.

"So, while we are seeing big top-line figures, it's important to remember that there is also fierce competition for customers' business - and that's good news as it will likely give borrowers, mortgage holders and depositors more negotiating power."

PwC said the year indicates that competition for loans and deposits in the Australian banking sector tempered the earnings benefit of rising rates.

It flagged banks are experiencing inflationary pressures in their cost base.

"The much-anticipated margin benefit of rising rates was smaller and cut shorter by intense competition for lending and deposits," said Garland.

"Despite a 400bps increase in cash rates from the start of the tightening, margins rose only 11bps for the year as a whole and actually fell 7bps in the second half as competition intensified."

Garland also explained strong banks equal a strong economy.

"You'd rather strong banks than the alternative, as it means our banks are in a good position to weather economic storms and absorb economic downturns," he said.

"This is particularly important at the moment, given the geopolitical uncertainty."

According to the consultant, profits could have reached even higher levels if not for the normalisation of credit expenses and the inflationary impacts on costs, notwithstanding the continued reduction in notable expenses.

PwC reported that the credit impairment expense increased by just under $3 billion, indicating both lending growth and a slight deterioration in impaired or overdue loans.

This suggests that the banks' loan books are no longer considered benign but remain healthy overall, PwC said.

It clarified that credit provisions increased by $1.5 billion to reach $21 billion, covering presently impaired assets amounting to $7.4 billion.

According to PwC, this illustrates the banks' prudent economic outlook and ability to withstand an economic downturn.

Operating expenses also rose over $2 billion (5.7%), comparable to overall inflation for the year.

PwC mentioned that this mirrors the delayed impacts of a prior year marked by exceptionally high inflation, where consumer prices surged by nearly 2% each quarter.

Finally, the return on equity increased by 138 basis points (bps) over the year, reaching 12%, signalling the highest figure in five years.

However, it fell short of the 13.6% return in FY17, the last time the earnings record was achieved.

PwC explained that this is attributable to the average equity, standing at $272 billion, which is $3 billion higher than the previous year and $43 billion more than in FY17.

This most likely explains the share buy-back announcements from three of the major banks, PwC prefaced.

Looking at the results, Garland said they indicate a "goldilocks" monetary tightening so far.

However, he added the second half underscores the challenging competitive landscape in the Australian banking sector and said external uncertainties continue to pose significant challenges.

Garland further warned that uncertainty may increase in the upcoming fiscal year and said this demands vigilance and focused efforts from the banks.

"On the one hand, the worst fears about the economy and the impact on the banks have not yet come to pass. Credit growth remained healthy if slowing, and households and businesses are under strain but appear to be, on average, coping. So far, so good," he noted.

"While credit expenses rose and there are increasing levels of impaired or overdue loans, this remains well within expectations and is some way short of a real spike. There is no guarantee this will continue, of course, and whether borrowers can continue to adjust to such a rapid increase in rates."

Garland further explained costs also rose faster in the second half as the lag effect of inflation in personnel and technology flowed into the results.

"Given the significant ongoing investment required in technology, risk and regulation, it is no surprise that cost management will be high on all banks' agendas," he said.

Garland noted that strategic challenges remain, and uncertainties exist in the external environment that will require vigilance and focus from the banks.

"There remains considerable uncertainty in the external environment," he said.

"At home, there are questions whether the economy can sustain this goldilocks tightening and the impact on bank customers while globally, the geopolitical environment could impact economies worldwide."

PwC concluded it expects four key themes to dominate the short-medium term outlook as banks remain focused on the horizon and as longer-term transitions in the economy, energy, fiscal spending, and technology take place.

Firstly, it predicted a squeeze on the core and flagged continued competitive pressure on margins, managing investment and cost trade-offs and the potential for a more dramatic increase in credit losses.

Doubling down on digital was its next forecast. PwC explained that banks must implement and leverage extensive technology transformations already in progress and expanding.

This encompasses the significant influence of advancements in Generative Artificial Intelligence (G-AI), it said.

PwC believes the next focal point for banks will be around seeking new sources of value and growth.

PwC suggested banks will search for capital-light or cost-light income sources in the services offered and the delivery model adopted.

Last but certainly not least, assessments of resilience and trust will be a priority for banks in the future.

It highlighted the important role that banks will play in protecting and supporting their customers and meeting regulator expectations, as well as assisting them with hardship, protection from fraud, cyber-security, and system reliability.

"Overall, Australia's major banks are very well positioned in capital, provisions and franchises to absorb and respond to uncertainty and continue their focus on transformation for the future," said Garland.

"These will require exceptional levels of vigilance and focus to ensure they can keep delivering."